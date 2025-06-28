Inside The Reds

Terry Francona, Nick Martinez, and Spencer Steer React to Reds 8-1 Win Over Padres

What a night.

Greg Kuffner

Jun 27, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Martinez (28) reacts after a play in the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds beat the San Diego Padres 8-1 on Friday night at Great American Ball Park behind eight strong innings from Nick Martinez and three home runs by Spencer Steer.

Martinez took a no-hitter into the ninth inning, but gave up a double to the second batter he faced in the inning.

He gave up just one run on one hit in eight-plus innings. He walked two and struck out six.

"Just happy we won," Martinez said. "Obviously, they are a good team. They're right in front of us in the playoff race. The boys came out banging."

Spencer Steer hit three home runs, becoming the first Cincinnati Red to hit three home runs in a game since Jesse Winker did so in 2021.

"When you hit a ball the other way with authority, you're doing something right," Reds manager Terry Francona said.

You can watch Francona, Martinez, and Steer all react to their 8-1 win below:

Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

