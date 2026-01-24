CINCINNATI – MLB Pipeline has announced its top-100 rankings on Friday. Four Reds' prospects have made the list prior to the 2026 season.

Sal Stewart, Alfredo Duno, Steele Hall, and Rhett Lowder have each made the top-100. Last season, they began the season with five players on the list.

Sal Stewart made a gigantic leap on the list in just one year. He began 2025 ranked 84th and was the Reds' number three prospect, behind Chase Burns and Rhett Lowder. He dominated at every level in 2025 prior to being called up to the Reds in September. He slashed .309/.383/.524 with a career-best 20 home runs, 80 RBIs, and 54 total extra-base hits. He hit five home runs in September after he was called up to Cincinnati, giving the Reds a much-needed presence in the lineup when he received playing time. He is considered a legitimate Rookie of the Year candidate.

Alfredo Duno went from outside the top 100, all the way to 38. Duno lit up the Florida State League, winning league MVP and leading in eight different categories, including home runs. Duno has incredible plate vision and discipline for a young hitter; he just turned 20 years old this month. He has shown excellent athleticism behind the plate and as a baserunner. He is projected to begin the season in High-A with Dayton.

Steele Hall was the Reds' first-round draft pick in 2025, selected ninth overall. His player profile is similar to Trae Turner, a good contact bat with some pop and excellent speed. He will need to work on plate discipline and his approach at the plate, but he has good gap-to-gap power. He turns 19 in July of this year.

Injuries held Rhett Lowder back in 2025. He debuted at the tail end of the 2024 season and looked spectacular. He struggled with command in his debut start against the Brewers, but finished his remaining starts strong. He went 2-2 with a 1.17 ERA in six starts for the Reds, but only made five starts across multiple rehab assignments. Hoping to be fully healthy and ready for 2026, he can give the Reds a legitimate back-of-the-rotation presence and looks to be a pivotal member of the rotation in the near future.

With the depth the Reds have in the farm system, I would not be surprised to see a few more players land on the top 100 list soon. Cam Collier was ranked 91st last season and struggled after coming back from injury. Tyson Lewis is a player to keep an eye on as well; he finished 2025 ranked 76th, just ahead of Steele Hall.

The new Top 100 Prospects list is out!



Dig in: https://t.co/E71LOyW7cB pic.twitter.com/Pa2NmKzQxr — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) January 24, 2026

