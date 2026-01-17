Cincinnati Reds Announce 2025 Organization Award Winners

On Friday night, the Cincinnati Reds announced the 2025 Team Award winners at Redsfest.

Joe Nuxhall Good Guy Award: Emilio Pagán

Johnny Vander Meer Outstanding Pitcher & Ernie Lombardi MVP Award: Andrew Abbott

Minor League Pitcher of the Year: Chase Burns

Minor League Hitter of the Year: Alfredo Duno

Minor League MVP: Sal Stewart

Pagan is known for being a fantastic teammate, and he has fully embraced Cincinnati in the two years he's been a Red. A free agent after the 2025 season, Pagan agreed to sign a two-year, $20 million deal to return to the Reds as their closer. It's no surprise he won the Joe Nuxhall Good Guy Award in the organization.

Andrew Abbott was named the Johnny Vander Meer Outstanding Pitcher, as well as earning the Ernie Lombardi MVP Award. In 29 starts for the Reds last season, Abbott went 10-7 with an ERA of 2.87, a WHIP of 1.147, and 149 strikeouts in 166 1/3 innings. He was named a first-time All-Star and is well deserving of these two awards.

Chase Burns was named the team's Minor League Pitcher of the Year. The former No. 2 overall pick absolutely dominated the minor leagues in his 13 starts. The hard-throwing right-hander had an ERA of 1.91, a WHIP of 0.773, and 89 strikeouts in 66 innings. He pitched so well that the Reds decided to call him up to the big leagues, where he appeared in 13 games, including eight starts.

Alfredo Duno was named the team's Minor League Hitter of the Year. The 20-year-old spent the whole season in Low-A Daytona, where he slashed .287/.430/.518 with 52 extra-base hits, including 18 home runs. Duno is elite in finding ways to get on base, and he has ridiculous power.

Sal Stewart was named the organization's Minor League MVP. The 22-year-old played in 118 games between Double-A Chattanooga and Triple-A Louisville last season, before forcing his way to Cincinnati. In 118 minor league games, Stewart slashed .309/.383/.524 with 54 extra-base hits. In 18 games with the Reds, he slashed .255/.293/.545 with five home runs.

You can see the team's post below:

