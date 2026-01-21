Three Cincinnati Reds Prospects Named to Baseball America’s Top 100

Three Cincinnati Reds prospects were ranked in Baseball America's Top 100.

Sal Stewart - No. 23

No surprise here. Stewart was named the organization's Minor League MVP in 2025. The 22-year-old played in 118 games between Double-A Chattanooga and Triple-A Louisville last season, before forcing his way to the big leagues. In 118 minor league games, Stewart slashed .309/.383/.524 with 54 extra-base hits. In 18 games with the Cincinnati, he slashed .255/.293/.545 with five home runs.

Alfredo Duno - No. 77

Duno was named the organization's Minor League Hitter of the Year. The 20-year-old spent all of the 2026 season in Low-A Daytona, where he slashed .287/.430/.518 with 52 extra-base hits, including 18 home runs. Duno is elite in finding ways to get on base, and he has ridiculous power. The youngster has a bright future ahead of him.

Rhett Lowder - No. 79

The Reds selected Lowder with the seventh overall draft pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. After forcing his way to the big leagues in 2024, he missed the entire 2025 season due to multiple injuries.

Missing all of 2025 made the right-hander appreciate being out on the mound during games.

"It took a while before I could do anything," Lowder said. I learned a lot about patience. It just showed me that what I loved the most was just being out there playing. Despite results or anything, it's much better to be on the field, even if you're doing bad, than not being able to play at all."

You can see Baseball America's Top 100 list here.

