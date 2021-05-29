Royals Go For Series Win This Afternoon Against Twins

Ervin Santana will make the spot start for the Kansas City Royals as they look to take the series against the Minnesota Twins.

The Kansas City Royals (24-25) are going for the series win against the Minnesota Twins (20-30) this afternoon as Ervin Santana toes the slab as a replacement in the rotation. The season series between the two teams is tied at two games apiece.

Pitching Probables

Minnesota: LHP J.A. Happ (2-2, 5.44 ERA)

Kansas City: RHP Ervin Santana (0-0, 2.20 ERA)

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

Whit Merrifield (R) - LF Carlos Santana (S) - 1B Salvador Perez (R) - DH Jorge Soler (R) - RF Adalberto Mondesi (S) - SS Hunter Dozier (R) - 3B Michael A. Taylor (R) - CF Hanser Alberto (R) - 2B Cam Gallagher (R) - C

Minnesota Twins Starting Lineup

Max Kepler (L) - RF Josh Donaldson (R) - 3B Alex Kirilloff (L) - 1B Nelson Cruz (R) - DH Jorge Polanco (S) - 2B Mitch Garver (R) - C Taylor Larnach (L) - LF Rob Refsnyder (R) - CF Andrelton Simmons (R)- SS

Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

RHP Josh Staumont (left knee sprain): The Royals retroactively placed Staumont on the injured list with a left knee sprain on Friday. The move dates back to May 27. This season, Staumont has appeared in 21 games for the Royals, notching 25 strikeouts and five saves. The 27-year-old righty has given up eight runs, seven earned, on 14 hits while walking 13.

LHP Danny Duffy (flexor strain): Duffy's move to the injured list was retroactive to May 14. He will rest five days before reassessing his injury, according to Alec Lewis of The Athletic. The 32-year-old has recorded a 1.94 ERA with a 28.2 percent strikeout rate in seven starts and 41 2/3 innings in the final year of his contract.

60-Day Injured List

RHP Jesse Hahn (shoulder impingement): After Hahn faced one batter then left the game with a trainer in his first rehab start in Triple-A Omaha, Hahn returned to the team to get more tests done and was placed on the 60-day on Saturday. Hahn will be eligible to return on June 11.

Follow Along

First Pitch: 1:10 p.m. CST

TV: Bally Sports Kansas City

Radio: 610 Sports Radio