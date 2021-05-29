Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsOpinionGame DaySI.com
Search

Royals Go For Series Win This Afternoon Against Twins

Ervin Santana will make the spot start for the Kansas City Royals as they look to take the series against the Minnesota Twins.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

The Kansas City Royals (24-25) are going for the series win against the Minnesota Twins (20-30) this afternoon as Ervin Santana toes the slab as a replacement in the rotation. The season series between the two teams is tied at two games apiece. 

Pitching Probables

Minnesota: LHP J.A. Happ (2-2, 5.44 ERA)
Kansas City: RHP Ervin Santana (0-0, 2.20 ERA)

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

  1. Whit Merrifield (R) - LF
  2. Carlos Santana (S) - 1B
  3. Salvador Perez (R) - DH
  4. Jorge Soler (R) - RF
  5. Adalberto Mondesi (S) - SS
  6. Hunter Dozier (R) - 3B
  7. Michael A. Taylor (R) - CF
  8. Hanser Alberto (R) - 2B
  9. Cam Gallagher (R) - C

Minnesota Twins Starting Lineup

  1. Max Kepler (L) - RF
  2. Josh Donaldson (R) - 3B
  3. Alex Kirilloff (L) - 1B
  4. Nelson Cruz (R) - DH
  5. Jorge Polanco (S) - 2B
  6. Mitch Garver (R) - C
  7. Taylor Larnach (L) - LF
  8. Rob Refsnyder (R) - CF
  9. Andrelton Simmons (R)- SS

Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

  • RHP Josh Staumont (left knee sprain): The Royals retroactively placed Staumont on the injured list with a left knee sprain on Friday. The move dates back to May 27. This season, Staumont has appeared in 21 games for the Royals, notching 25 strikeouts and five saves. The 27-year-old righty has given up eight runs, seven earned, on 14 hits while walking 13. 
  • LHP Danny Duffy (flexor strain): Duffy's move to the injured list was retroactive to May 14. He will rest five days before reassessing his injury, according to Alec Lewis of The Athletic. The 32-year-old has recorded a 1.94 ERA with a 28.2 percent strikeout rate in seven starts and 41 2/3 innings in the final year of his contract.

60-Day Injured List

  • RHP Jesse Hahn (shoulder impingement): After Hahn faced one batter then left the game with a trainer in his first rehab start in Triple-A Omaha, Hahn returned to the team to get more tests done and was placed on the 60-day on Saturday. Hahn will be eligible to return on June 11.

Follow Along

First Pitch: 1:10 p.m. CST
TV: Bally Sports Kansas City
Radio: 610 Sports Radio

Read More: Three Things to Take Away From the Royals' 8-3 Win Over Minnesota

May 26, 2021; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Mike Minor (23) throws a pitch in the first inning agains the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

Quarter-Season Grades for Royals Pitchers

May 28, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi (27) in action during the ninth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Royals Go For Series Win This Afternoon Against Twins

May 28, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Kris Bubic (50) throws a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Three Things to Take Away From the Royals' 8-3 Win Over Minnesota

May 2, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Kansas City Royals third baseman Hunter Dozier (17) celebrates with left fielder Andrew Benintendi (16) and right fielder Jorge Soler (12) after Dozier hit a three-run home run against the Minnesota Twins in the fourth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Hunter Dozier Back In Royals Lineup For Game 1 Against Minnesota

May 2, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Kansas City Royals third baseman Hunter Dozier (17) hits a three-run home run against the Minnesota Twins in the fourth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
News

Royals Reinstate Hunter Dozier, Place Josh Staumont on Injured List

Apr 30, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) just beats the throw to steal second base as Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield (15) applies the tag in the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Royals Travel to Minnesota for Back Half of Six-Game Road Trip

May 11, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Kansas City Royals first baseman Carlos Santana (41) hits a single during the third inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

Why Softer Pitchers Have Been Harder For the Royals So Far This Season

May 27, 2021; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Austin Meadows (17) scores a run as he slides in safe at home plate ad Kansas City Royals catcher Cam Gallagher (36) attempted to tag him out during the first inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Three Takeaways From the Royals' 7-2 Loss to the Rays