The Royal's Express, Wednesday, May 1: Royals Look To Take Series
Today's Game: The Royals close out their series against the Blue Jays in Toronto at 2:07 p.m. CT. Seth Lugo will look to pick up the series win against the Blue Jays and improve his already solid record of 4-1. You can watch the game on Bally Sports or MLB.TV (blackouts may apply depending on location).
Yesterday's Result: The Royals got back on track with a 4-1 win behind Cole Ragans second straight solid start agaisnt the Blue Jays.
In Case You Missed It
• Bobby Witt Jr had a solid day behind the plate going 2/3 with an RBI. Witt Jr now has an RBI in four of his last five contests.
• Cole Ragans put togethor his fourth quality start for the Royals in the win. He would stike out nine total batters across six and two-thirds innings.
• The Royals set a franchise record for most wins in April with 17 total.
