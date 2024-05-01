Inside The Royals

The Royal's Express, Wednesday, May 1: Royals Look To Take Series

Your daily briefing on what's going on with the Royals, including full TV listing in the schedule.

Austin Bidwell

Apr 30, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Kansas City Royals first baseman Salvador Perez (13) reacts
Apr 30, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Kansas City Royals first baseman Salvador Perez (13) reacts / Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Today's Game: The Royals close out their series against the Blue Jays in Toronto at 2:07 p.m. CT. Seth Lugo will look to pick up the series win against the Blue Jays and improve his already solid record of 4-1. You can watch the game on Bally Sports or MLB.TV (blackouts may apply depending on location).

Yesterday's Result: The Royals got back on track with a 4-1 win behind Cole Ragans second straight solid start agaisnt the Blue Jays.

In Case You Missed It

• Bobby Witt Jr had a solid day behind the plate going 2/3 with an RBI. Witt Jr now has an RBI in four of his last five contests.

• Cole Ragans put togethor his fourth quality start for the Royals in the win. He would stike out nine total batters across six and two-thirds innings.

• The Royals set a franchise record for most wins in April with 17 total.

Follow Us On Social Media:

Twitter - RoyalsCentralFN

Facebook - RoyalsCentral

Published
Austin Bidwell

AUSTIN BIDWELL