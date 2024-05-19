Live Updates, May 19, 2024: Kansas City Royals vs Oakland Athletics (Game Three)
Kansas City, Mo. - The Kansas City Royals have taken the last two games off the Oakland Athletics behind great days at-bat. The Royals yesterday did what it seemed they couldn't do for a while, score consistently through innings. Kansas City will look again to the top half of their pitching rotation as Brady Singer will get the nod for the Royals as they go for the sweep. With the race between the Cleveland Guardians and the Royals as close as ever, it will be extremely important for the Royals to pick up every game possible against weaker opponents.
Brady Singer will look to bounce back in this one after giving up four runs in five innings against the Twins. Before that outing, Singer had pitched three straight games where he only allowed a single run. An outing like that tonight could slingshot the Royals into the last series in their homestand against Detroit with a three-game win streak and all the momentum in the world.
How It Happened:
3:31 p.m. - The Athletics put up an effort at the end, creating three runs off Matt Sauer by way of a Brent Rooker home run to left field. In the end though, it was too little too late as the Royals go to 10 games above .500 behind Brady Singer and the offense. 8-4 Royals
3:15 p.m. - This game may have been long gone by the eighth inning for the Athletics, but just for good measure the Royals bullpen has been lights out so far in this contest. With only four outs remaining in this contest for the A's it's hard to see any real meaningful changes happening in this one. 8-1 Royals
2:52 p.m. - Maikel Garcia opens the game up even more with a groundout RBI that scores Kyle Isbel. Witt Jr ends the inning with a groundout. The Royals bullpen has been good this season and will now try to hold on to a seven run lead in the last three innings. Will Smith will come in to relieve Brady Singer who finishes the game with six innings pitched and just a single run allowed. 8-1 Royals
2:49 p.m. - This one just got way out of hand with the swing of a bat as Vinnie Pasquantino hits his first triple of the year down the third base line to bring in all three runners. The Royals are now firmly in control with a runner still on third and just one out. Kyle Isbel will pinch run for Pasquantino and play center field. 7-1 Royals
2:47 p.m. - The Royals are in business again. After a single, two walks, and a sacrifice bunt we will see Vinnie Pasquantino come up to the plate with bases loaded and just one out. Pasquantino pinch hit for Garrett Hampson. 4-1 Royals
2:35 p.m. - After two singles and a mound visit with two outs, Brady Singer retires the last batter of the inning in what will more than likely be the end of his day. That's another quality start for the Royals starting rotation and puts Singer in a great position to pick up his fourth win of the season. 4-1 Royals
2:28 p.m. - Bobby Witt Jr adds an RBI to his stat sheet with a long sacrifice fly after Maikel Garcia stole third base. Salvador Perez came up and hit a single of his own to create another base runner in this inning. The Royals are now in the driver's seat with a three-run lead and a chance to add more with two outs. 4-1 Royals
2:24 p.m. - Coach Matt Quatraro has made his impact felt on this game, calling a perfectly timed sacrifice bunt allowing Michael Massey to advance to second. From there Maikel Garcia smoked a ball off the wall in left-center field to bring in the run and expand Kansas City's lead. Witt Jr has a chance to expand on his already great day at the plate with Maikel Garcia in scoring position. 3-1 Royals
2:19 p.m. - Singer got out of the inning unscathed after forcing a groundout for the third out of the top half. Singer threw 26 total pitches in that inning but previous efficiency means he has only thrown 75 pitches through five innings. 2-1 Royals
2:15 p.m. - With two outs and a runner on first, Abraham Toro managed to check swing the ball down the left field line for a double that stopped perfectly between Maikel Garcia and Dairon Blanco in left. Singer will face JJ Bleday with runners on second and third with two outs, trying to preserve the Royals lead. 2-1 Royals
1:59 p.m. - A routine single for the A's turns into a double and a run as Garrett Hampson completely mislpays the ball allowing Brent Rooker to come all the way home from first. Tyler Soderstrom picks up the RBI. 2-1 Royals
1:50 p.m. - Salvador Perez and Nelson Velazquez fail to bring Witt Jr home after his triple, keeping the Royals lead at two. 2-0 Royals
1:47 p.m. - Bobby Witt Jr is on fire and showing why he can be and is a true MVP candidate. He adds a triple to his stat line after blasting a double off the wall earlier in the game. Salvador Perez now has a chance to extend the Royals lead. 2-0 Royals
1:39 p.m. - Brady Singer has faced ten batters to this point so far. Every single first pitch in an at-bat thrown resulted in either a strike or an out. The early success of Singer has led to early outs and a well-controlled pitch count through three innings. 2-0 Royals
1:29 p.m. - Brady Singer might have somewhere to be after this game because he is flying through batters right now. Singer has put down six batters in just 19 total pitches. 2-0 Royals
1:25 p.m. - A double play, hit into by Hunter Renfroe, helps J.P Sears hold the damage to two runs in the inning. Singer has some early run support here and will be looking to keep the lead as is. 2-0 Royals
1:19 p.m. - The Royals have scored in the first inning in back-to-back games as both Maikel Garcia and Bobby Witt Jr smoke doubles to left field to put the Royals up a score with no outs. The Royals didn't stop there either, as a Salvador Perez single drove Witt Jr home with a single up the middle to extend the lead. 2-0 Royals
1:12 p.m. - We are underway here at Kauffman Stadium as Brady Singer strikes out Abraham Toro and induces a JJ Bleday groundout in back-to-back pitches. 0-0
How to watch:
Where: Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, MO.
When: First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. CT.
TV: You can watch the game on Bally Sports KC or MLB.TV (blackouts may apply depending on location).
Starting Pitchers
KC - Brady Singer (3-2, 2.84 ERA)
OAK - J.P. Sears (3-2, 3.96 ERA)
Batting Order/Lineup
KC: 1. Maikel Garcia (3B) 2. Bobby Witt Jr. (SS) 3. Salvador Perez (1B) 4. Nelson Velazquez (C) 5. Freddy Fermin (C) 6. Hunter Renfroe (RF) 7. Dairon Blanco (LF) 8. Michael Massey (2B) 9. Garrett Hampson (CF)
OAK: 1. Abraham Toro (3B) 2. JJ Bleday (CF) 3. Brent Rooker (LF) 4. Shea Langeliers (DH) 5. Tyler Soderstrom (1B) 6. Zack Gelof (2B) 7. Seth Brown (RF) 8. Max Schuemann (SS) 9. Kyle McCann (C)
