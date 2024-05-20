The Royals Express, May 20, 2024: 2014 World Series Championship Team Honored
Today's Game: The Kansas City Royals will begin a three-game home series against the Detroit Tigers at 6:40 p.m. CT. Michael Wacha (3-4, 4.71 ERA) is expected to be the starting pitcher for Kansas City. Reese Olson (0-4, 2.09 ERA) is expected to take the mound for the Tigers. You can watch the game on Bally Sports or MLB.TV (blackouts may apply depending on location).
Yesterday's Result: Royals 8, Athletics 4.
In Case You Missed It:
- The 2014 Royals reunited over the weekend, honoring the 10th anniversary of the World Series championship squad.
- The Quad Cities River Bandits experienced their first series sweep of the season on Sunday, losing to the Cedar Rapids Kernels 5-3 at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
On This Day in Royals History:
- In 2014, the Royals fell to the White Sox 7-6, as home runs from Adam Dunn and Tyler Flowers propelled Chicago to victory.
