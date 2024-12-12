Could Royals Potentially Pursue Astros Three-Time All-Star?
The Kansas City Royals top priority this offseason has been upgrading their offense. So far, they have been busy, having acquired Jonathan India and Joey Wiemer for right-hander Brady Singer in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds after re-signing Michael Wacha.
But even after making a few key moves, the Royals likely aren't done making upgrades to their lineup. That is what let them down in the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees.
More protection for MVP finalist Bobby Witt Jr. is paramount. With that said, could the Royals potentially make a run at Kyle Tucker, who the Houston Astros recently put on the trading block?
"A three-time All-Star, Tucker has cemented himself as one of the top outfielders in the game over the past four years, producing 112 homers, 360 RBIs, 80 stolen bases, a 145 OPS+ and 21.2 WAR (per Baseball Reference). He missed considerable time with a right shin fracture in 2024 but finished the season with 23 homers and a career-high .993 OPS over 78 games. Replacing that production wouldn’t be easy for the Astros," MLB.com wrote.
This is obviously highly unlikely, as with Tucker in the final year of his contract, the Royals probably won't be willing to part with the prospects necessary to get the deal done.
Still, this would give the Royals the offensive upgrade they truly need in order to remain a force in 2025. They would have a better chance to challenge the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central.
