Royals' Cole Ragans Just Got Some Bulletin Board Material

One of the Kansas City Royals' biggest perceived advantages last year was their starting pitching, and that began with ace Cole Ragans on opening day.

Ragans, a 2024 All-Star and fourth-place Cy Young Award finisher, got off to a slightly bumpy start last year in terms of ERA, but he was striking out the world. Unfortunately, a left rotator cuff strain sidelined him for the better part of three months, as he returned only in time to make three starts at the end of the year.

Ragans is hoping for a big-time bounce-back in 2026, which could in turn power the Royals back into playoff contention. And if he needed some added motivation, perhaps a recent ranking of players across the entire league could provide it.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

MLB Network's Top 100 disrespects Ragans

Apr 13, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Cole Ragans (55) throws a pitch during the fifth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | David Dermer-Imagn Images

MLB Network has been slowly releasing its Top 100 Right Now list, ranking all of the best players in the sport until it reveals its No. 1 sometime next week. Last week, the network released Nos. 90-81, and there was Ragans at 89.

If that ranking felt low to any Royals fans, it probably should have. Last offseason, Ragans was ranked No. 43, which could have been argued as slightly disrespectful even at the time. Even this year, when he was healthy, he put up a ridiculous 98 strikeouts in only 61 2/3 innings.

Yes, his 4.67 ERA in 13 starts looks a bit high. However, he posted a sparkling 2.50 FIP, which was significantly lower than his 2024 figure of 2.99.

Ragans can join the conversation alongside Garrett Crochet for "best American League pitcher not named Tarik Skubal" once again this year if he simply stays on the mound. If he makes 30 or more starts, there's no chance he comes in outside the top 50 players in next year's rankings.

Fortunately, the Royals still have Ragans locked up for three more years, and if he uses any potential doubters as fuel, Kansas City will be glad as well that it locked him up on a $7.58 million salary for next year as well.

More MLB: Blue Jays Veteran Makes Sense As Royals' Last-Second Free Agency Option