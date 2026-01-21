Carlos Beltrán’s Hall of Fame Comments May Disappoint Royals Fans

The Kansas City Royals received some good news late on Tuesday when the Baseball Hall of Fame announced that longtime great Carlos Beltran had been elected to Cooperstown. Beltran made his Major League debut with Kansas City in 1998 and was the American League Rookie of the Year the following season.

Beltran now must decide what cap he wants on his Hall of Fame plaque. If he chooses the Royals, he'll join George Brett as the only other member of the Royals in the Hall of Fame.

However, his recent comments in an interview with MLB Network may disappoint some Royals' fans.

Carlos Beltran's Comments May Bum Royals' Fans Out

Sep 13, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; Former New York Mets outfielder Carlos Beltran hits during the Mets Alumni Game at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

"In 2004, I was traded to the Houston Astros and after almost five years and a half in Kansas City, we didn't experience the playoffs. All of a sudden, I get to Houston, I experience playoff baseball and after that I went to New York with a seven-year contract," Beltran said.

"New York really invested in my career big time."

Based on these comments, it would seem that Beltran's preference is to go into Cooperstown with a Mets hat on his plaque. Of course, that was where he played most of his career, so it makes sense.

While he didn't have anything negative to say about his time in Kansas City, the comments may be a little disappointing to some Royals' fans, who want to see Beltran go into the Hall of Fame with a Royals cap on his plaque.

Again, he would be only the second player in Major League history to do so, joining Brett, so it would be a nice story if he ultimately chooses the Royals for his plaque.

Despite the Royals' lack of success while Beltran was there, he is still a franchise great and had several memorable moments in Kansas City before ultimately being traded to Houston. The 48-year-old was a nine-time All-Star, three-time Gold Glove winner, two-time Silver Slugger, Roberto Clemente Award winner and a 2017 World Series champion.

It would certainly be special for him to choose the Royals for his plaque, but the most likely outcome appears to be that he will ultimately choose the Mets for his cap. It will be interesting to see if he at least considers the Royals though.

