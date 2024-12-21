Could Royals Target $48 Million Utility Man After Monster Year With Padres?
The Kansas City Royals enjoyed a very successful season in 2024, recovering from 106 losses the previous year to win 86 games and grab the second American League Wild Card.
After losing the ALDS to the eventual AL champion New York Yankees, the Royals need to do some work to improve their offense. They acquired Jonathan India, but more needs to be done if they want to make a deeper postseason run in 2025.
After a spectacular season, utility man Jurickson Profar is a free agent. If the Royals want a complementary piece, Profar could be the perfect fit as they look to improve their offense. The Athletic lists him as one of the best available free agents.
"It took more than a decade after he was baseball’s No. 1 prospect, but Profar finally had an All-Star season. Available for just $1 million last offseason thanks to a terrible 2023 campaign, Profar blew away his previous career highs in nearly every major category by combining elite-level hard-hit metrics with one of the league’s lowest strikeout rates."
Profar slashed .280/.380/.459 with 24 home runs, 85 RBI, 10 stolen bases and an .839 OPS. He also posted a 3.6 WAR and a 134 OPS+.
The 31-year-old has mainly been used as a corner outfielder in recent years, but he can also play second base and shortstop, which would allow the Royals to use India at third base on occasion.
It will be interesting to see what the Royals decide to do this winter.
