Could Royals Target $69 Million All-Star After Monster Year With Dodgers?
Despite making a surprise run to the postseason in 2024, the Kansas City Royals have a bit of a one-dimensional offense. There isn't enough power surrounding American League MVP finalist Bobby Witt Jr., and it cost them in the ALDS against the New York Yankees.
Trading for Jonathan India and Joey Wiemer helps, but more still needs to be done if Kansas City wants to make a deeper October run in 2025. It certainly wouldn't hurt to pursue one of the remaining free agent sluggers.
The Athletic lists Teoscar Hernandez as one of the top remaining free agents. The Royals might benefit from having him around.
"Unsatisfied with the lukewarm multi-year deals he was offered last winter, Hernández signed a one-year pact with the Dodgers and delivered one of the best seasons of his career. He won the Home Run Derby, came through with a couple clutch postseason knocks, came within an RBI of a 30/100 season, cut down his strikeouts and upped his walks and thus his on-base percentage.
Hernández is never going to be confused with a contact hitter or an above-average defender in the corner outfield. But he’s not necessarily a liability with the glove, and his prodigious power helps mitigate his tendency to strike out. He may not be a star, but he's a useful middle-of-the-order presence for a championship club."
Hernandez slashed .272/.339/.501 with 33 home runs, 99 RBI, 12 stolen bases and an .840 OPS. He also had a 137 OPS+ and a 4.3 WAR.
The Athletic projects he will land a three-year, $69 million deal. While the Royals don't typically spend big on free agents, this shouldn't be too expensive, even for Kansas City, though it still might be a bit of a stretch.
Christian Walker's three-year, $60 million deal with the Houston Astros could serve as the framework for a potential Hernandez signing in Kansas City. The slugger would instantly boost the Royals lineup and give them a better chance to compete again in 2025.
