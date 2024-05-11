Live Updates: Kansas City Royals at Los Angeles Angels (Game Two)
For the surging Kansas City Royals, winners of six of 10 and now sitting at 23-16 on the season, Thursday was a successful start to a four-game road set in Anaheim. The Royals beat the Los Angeles Angels (14-24) in a 10-4 game at Angel Stadium.
Friday night's contest, set for a late 8:38 p.m. CT start, will not decide the series even if the Royals win again; if that happens, the best the Angels will be able to do is secure a split by taking the last two. It's been a rough go for the Halos to start the first season of the Ron Washington era. Kansas City, meanwhile, is still fresh off winning two of three against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Friday's game will be available to watch on Apple TV+, as has become customary for select Friday night games across Major League Baseball. Pitching for the visitors will be Alec Marsh, who enters the contest as another positive mark on the Royals' starting pitching thus far. He holds a 3-0 record and 2.70 earned run average in five games (five starts). He's thrown 26.2 innings.
The Angels are trotting out right-hander Griffin Canning, who's 1-4 in seven starts with an ERA approaching seven. He has 26 strikeouts in 35 innings. Marsh has 26.2 innings on his ledger.
Live Updates (Most recent at top):
Ninth Inning:
- Zach Neto grounds out, and the comeback is complete. The Royals beat the Angels, 2-1, winning in Anaheim for the second night in a row. FINAL: Royals 2, Angels 1.
- Adell grounds out, but pinch runner Kyren Paris moves to third base. The tying run is 90 feet away. One more out to get for the Royals.
- Matt Thaiss doubles with one out, bringing the tying run into scoring position and the winning run to the plate.
- John Schreiber will be the man tasked with closing this game out for Kansas City in the bottom of the ninth.
- Maikel Garcia goes down on strikes to end the top of the ninth, but now it's Los Angeles facing last call with Goodrum, Thaiss and Adell coming to bat. Adell hit the home run which gave the Angels their only score of the night back in inning number five. Royals 2, Angels 1.
- Ground rule double for Nelson Velazquez with two outs, and the Angels now have to deal with another man in scoring position after losing the lead on one swing.
- Adam Frazier breaks through, sending a two-run home run out of Angel Stadium for the lead. Estevez blows the save. Royals 2, Angels 1.
- Melendez singles with one gone, putting the tying run aboard. He has a three-hit night. Garrett Hampson will run for him.
- Massey pops one to Thaiss in foul ground. One away.
- The Angels will go with 2023 All-Star closer Carlos Estevez to shut the door on this one. Massey, Melendez and Frazier will bat first.
Eighth Inning:
- Duffey holds serve in the home eighth, and the visiting Royals will have their last call in the next half-inning. Angels 1, Royals 0 with one regulation inning to go.
- Tyler Duffey is the new pitcher for Kansas City. Perhaps Will Smith is being saved for a future game in this series, though that may not necessarily be the case in a 1-0 game.
- Perez flies out, and it's an easy inning for Garcia, who sends the visitors back to the dugout in order in the eighth. Not a great night for the Royals' bats all around. Moniak, Ward and Calhoun will be first to the plate in the home half.
- Luis Garcia replaces Matt Moore on the mound for the Angels. His first three Kansas City batters will be Witt Jr., Pasquantino and Perez.
Seventh Inning:
- Smith sits the Angels down in order, and we go to the final two regulation innings. The score remains Angels 1, Royals 0.
- Will Smith comes on in relief of Stratton for the Royals in the bottom of the seventh. He'll face Neto, Guillorme and Schnauel to start.
- Leadoff hitter Garcia flies out to right. Angels keep the Royals off the board once again.
- Velazquez walks. Two on, two out for Kansas City in the top of the inning.
- Nelson Velazquez is in to pinch hit for Kyle Isbel.
- Adam Frazier hits a one-out single, then advances to second on a wild pitch from Moore. The tying run is in scoring position.
- Matt Moore will replace Adam Cimber on the hill for Los Angeles.
Sixth Inning:
- A Jo Adell strikeout strands runners on second and third, bringing an end to the sixth inning and an Angels opportunity. Chris Stratton came into the game to pitch for Marsh, who finishes with a line of 5.1 innings.
- Cimber gets Massey to strike out swinging, ending one of the biggest Royals threats of the night. Halfway through six, it's still Angels 1, Royals 0.
- Adam Cimber is now pitching for the Angels. Canning exits after 5.2 innings. There aren't any runs on the board for Kansas City yet, but the runners on first and second are his responsibility.
- Perez walks after a nine-pitch turn at the plate. Two on for Michael Massey.
- Vinnie Pasquantino hits a double down the line in right with two out. Perez coming up with an opportunity to tie the game.
- The top of the Royals order will bat first in the sixth.
Fifth Inning:
- Marsh strikes out Moniak swinging, and the Adell home run is all Los Angeles gets in the home fifth.
- Schnauel grounds out, but Neto moves to third. Two away. Big spot for Marsh here, facing Mickey Moniak.
- Zach Neto gets aboard thanks to Marsh's second throwing error of the night. He then steals second.
- Jo Adell hits a solo home run to center, his sixth of the season, breaking the scoreless tie in the bottom of the fifth. Angels 1, Royals 0.
- Kyle Isbel grounds out to second base, and Canning wiggles out of it. Bottom of the Angels' order due up in the next frame.
- The Royals have a pair of baserunners on in the fifth with one away. Melendez singles, and Frazier walks. The most offense in a single frame so far tonight for Kansas City.
Fourth Inning:
- A swinging strikeout for Matt Thaiss puts the home half of the inning to bed. Still a scoreless game.
- Canning retires the side in order in the top half of the fourth. It's still somewhat early, but he's working a strong outing.
Third Inning:
- No score for Los Angeles in the inning after a side-retiring double play. Once again, Marsh escapes.
- Three up, three down for Kansas City in the visiting third. Quick work for Canning so far.
Second Inning:
- Marsh strikes out three in a row to end the inning, bringing him to four on the night. He escapes the small jam. On to the third inning with both sides scoreless.
- Leadoff baserunner for the Angels in the bottom half as Niko Goodrum reaches on a throwing error by Marsh. He then steals second.
- Canning gets Adam Frazier to fly out to end the early threat. The game remains scoreless heading into the bottom of the second.
- MJ Melendez triples with two away in the top of the second, making him the first Royals baserunner of the game, and first to be in scoring position.
First Inning:
- Willie Calhoun pops out to bring an end to the opening inning.
- Taylor Ward hits a two-out single, and he's the first baserunner of the night.
- Down in order go the Royals in the first frame to open up the contest. An economic start to the night for Canning. Angels will bat for the first time this evening next.
- First pitch at 8:38 CT is a called strike to Garcia.
Pregame:
- Los Angeles lineup: 1. Nolan Schnauel, first base; 2. Mickey Moniak, center field; 3. Taylor Ward, left field; 4. Willie Calhoun, designated hitter; 5. Niko Goodrum (third base); 6. Matt Thaiss (catcher); 7. Jo Adell, right field; 8. Zach Neto, shortstop; 9. Luis Guillorme, second base; P: Griffin Canning (RHP)
- Kansas City lineup: 1. Maikel Garcia, third base; 2. Bobby Witt Jr., shortstop; 3. Vinnie Pasquantino, first base; 4. Salvador Perez, catcher; 5. Michael Massey, second base; 6. MJ Melendez, left field; 7. Adam Frazier, designated hitter; 8. Dairon Blanco, right field; 9. Kyle Isbel, center field; P: Alec Marsh (RHP)