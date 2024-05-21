Live Updates, May 21, 2024: Kansas City Royals vs Detroit Tigers (Game Two)
Kansas City, MO. - The Royals have been on fire in their last few contests, putting not just the American League Central, but the entire MLB on notice. It's hard to ignore the way ahead-of-schedule team from Kansas City that currently stands 11 games over the .500 mark. Through explosive hitting and a completely revamped pitching rotation, the Royals have found their stride in one of the toughest divisions in all of baseball. It doesn't help Kansas City that Cleveland has been on a hot streak, keeping the Royals a game and a half back at all times, but if the Royals continue to score runs and pick up wins as they have been they will continue to be in a great spot.
Kansas City will look to continue their hot streak tonight against Detroit. This will be Alec Marsh's second start since coming back from injury, he previously picked up a loss against the Mariners despite only allowing a single run in that contest. The Royals will hope to get him more run support tonight against Casey Mize, who picked up his first and only win of the season back on April 21st. Bobby Witt Jr and Maikel Garcia will be especially looking to continue their hot streaks at the plate that have allowed the Royals to constantly get ahead early in games.
How It Happened:
9:17 p.m. - Both teams exchange formalities in the later innings with nothing resulting offesively. The Royals secure back-to-back series win and will be looking for the sweep tomorrow. 10-3 Royals
8:35 p.m. - Sam Long will make his Royals debut as we head to the top of the eighth inning. Long was called up from the minor leagues in the place of Matt Sauer just a few days ago. 10-3 Royals
8:30 p.m. - The Royals are pouring it on the Tigers now as Hunter Renfroe hits a solo home run of his own with two outs. The Royals are as hot as any team in baseball at the plate right now. 10-3 Royals
8:13 p.m. - He did it again. Bobby Witt Jr turns on the first pitch and sails it over the wall in center field for his fourth multi-home run game of his career and his second this season. If anyone was somehow unaware of Witt Jr before, they absolutely should be paying attention now. 9-3 Royals
8:11 p.m. - The Royals infield has made some spectacular plays to close out innings, this time a sliding snag by Garcia on a rocket down the third base line. He gets up without issue to deliver the ball to first and saves at least one score in the process. 8-3 Royals
8:02 p.m. - We may have hit a lull in scoring here at Kauffman. For the first time this game we have an inning end without a score. The Tigers have certainly settled down after the exit of Casey Maze, but Marsh has been good outside of a fly ball that should have been routine. 8-3 Royals
7:47 p.m. - The Royals are able to get out of the inning thanks to a beautiful play by Michael Massey ranging to his left from second base. Pasquantino wasn't able to make a play on the ball but Massey was there to scoop and deliver the ball to Marsh covering first base for the third and final out of the half inning. 8-3 Royals
7:43 p.m. - The Tigers get their first runs of the game on a ball that should have been caught in center field by Kyle Isbel. A long fly ball that would have scored at least one turned into a two-rbi triple after Isbel fell over in center field trying to track the ball. A single up the middle by Colt Keith would cut the lead even shorter and score the runner from third. The Royals still hold a sizeable lead but can't be reckless with some of the late-game struggles of their bullpen recently. 8-3 Royals
7:40 p.m. - The Tigers pick up their first hit of the night with a long hovering single to right, there are now runners on the bases with no outs. 8-0 Royals
7:32 p.m. - Here comes Kansas City again. After Hunter Renfroe draws a walk, Maikel Garcia hits his second triple of the day, driving in Renfroe and being a spectacular catch by Carson Kelly at home away from coming all the way around. It wouldn't matter though as Bobby Witt Jr would drive him in shortly after with a sacrifice fly. This is the third game in a row the Royals have scored eight runs and we are just now going to the top of the fourth. 8-0 Royals
7:25 p.m. - Detroit gets their first base runner of the game from a full count walk by Carson Kelly with two outs. It's doesn't mean anything though as Riley Greene flies out to end the inning. The Tigers have still yet to find their first hit of the contest. 6-0 Royals
7:14 p.m. - Casey Maze is struggling badly in this one. Witt Jr's home run was immediately followed by a Pasquantino double and then a Perez single. Michael Massey would end the hit streak, but would still drive in a run with a deep sacrifice fly. The Royals look to be un-pitchable in their last few games, putting up 22 home runs in just 20 total innings. Maze day will be over as Tyler Holton will come in as relief. 6-0 Royals
7:09 p.m. - Kansas City has been red-hot recently, hitting two singles early in the second before Bobby Witt Jr CRUSHED a baseball 468' to center field. Witt Jr is now two-for-two with four total RBI's in just two innings. That was the longest home run of Witt Jr's career and the Royals aren't done yet. 5-0 Royals
7:03 p.m. - Alec Marsh is rolling so far in this one, putting down the first six batters in order with little to no issue. He has been very good for the Royals this year when healthy and he is showing that again so far today. 2-0 Royals
6:52 p.m. - Salvador Perez is a special talent even in his own age. Perez is now 11-for-22 in his last 22 at-bats, adding an RBI single after Vinnie Pasquantino sent Witt Jr to third on a sacrifice fly. Perez is getting better with age and is a real MVP cantidate at 34 years old. 2-0 Royals
6:48 p.m. - The Royals have been on fire in early innings recently, leading off the game with a Maikel Garcia to extend his hit streak to nine straight games. Bobby Witt Jr would ground a single up the middle, getting lost in a cluster of bodies near the mound allowing Garcia to score and Witt Jr to reach base effortlessly. Witt Jr snagged second base not long after, giving Vinnie Pasquantino a chance with a runner in scoring position and no outs. 1-0 Royals
6:44 p.m. - Alec Marsh makes quick work of the first three batters to send us to the bottom half. We will see if the Royals can stay hot on offense early. 0-0
6:40 p.m. - We are underway here at Kauffman for an American League Central clash. The weather has calmed itself down drastically since the brief but extreme storms earlier, leaving a great day for baseball. 0-0
How to watch:
Where: Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, MO.
When: First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. CT.
TV: You can watch the game on Bally Sports KC or MLB.TV (blackouts may apply depending on location).
Starting Pitchers
KC - Alec Marsh (3-1, 2.43 ERA)
DET - Casey Mize (1-2, 3.50 ERA)
Batting Order/Lineup
KC: 1. Maikel Garcia (3B) 2. Bobby Witt Jr. (SS) 3. Vinnie Pasquantino (1B) 4. Salvador Perez (C) 5. Michael Massey (2B) 6. Adam Frazier (DH) 7. MJ Melendez (LF) 8. Hunter Renfroe (RF) 9. Kyle Isbel (CF)
DET: 1. Riley Greene (LF) 2. Mark Canha (DH) 3. Wenceel Perez (CF) 4. Kerry Carpenter (RF) 5. Matt Vierling (3B) 6. Colt Keith (2B) 7. Spencer Torkelson (1B) 8. Zach McKinstry (SS) 9. Carson Kelly (C)
