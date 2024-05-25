Live Updates, May 25 2024: Kansas City Royals at Tampa Bay Rays (Game Two)
On Saturday, the Kansas City Royals continue their road matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays, hoping to extend their hot streak. The Royals, currently 33-19 and 1.5 games back of the Guardians in the AL Central, are pushing for the top spot. The Rays, standing at 25-27, are eager to improve their record and climb the standings. With both teams vying for crucial wins, today's game promises to be an exciting and competitive matchup.
BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE LATEST UPDATES
Live Updates:
(most recent at the top)
Pregame
- Starting Lineups:
Royals
Rays
Maikel Garcia
Richie Palacios
Bobby Witt Jr.
Brandon Lowe
Vinnie Pasquantino
Isaac Parades
Salvador Perez
Jonathan Aranda
Nelson Velazquez
Jonny DeLuca
Adam Frazier
Jose Caballero
MJ Melendez
Ben Rortvedt
Hunter Renfroe
Amed Rosario
Kyle Isbel
Jose Siri
- Today's Matchup: The Kansas City Royals face the Tampa Bay Rays in game two of their three-game road series, starting at 3:10 p.m. CT. Brady Singer (4-2, 2.70 ERA) will take the mound for Kansas City, while Aaron Civale (2-4, 5.92 ERA) will pitch for Tampa Bay. You can watch the game on fuboTV and MLB.TV.