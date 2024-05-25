Inside The Royals

Live Updates, May 25 2024: Kansas City Royals at Tampa Bay Rays (Game Two)

The Royals look to clinch the series in Tampa after an 8-1 victory on Friday.

On Saturday, the Kansas City Royals continue their road matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays, hoping to extend their hot streak. The Royals, currently 33-19 and 1.5 games back of the Guardians in the AL Central, are pushing for the top spot. The Rays, standing at 25-27, are eager to improve their record and climb the standings. With both teams vying for crucial wins, today's game promises to be an exciting and competitive matchup.

  • Starting Lineups:

Royals

Rays

Maikel Garcia

Richie Palacios

Bobby Witt Jr.

Brandon Lowe

Vinnie Pasquantino

Isaac Parades

Salvador Perez

Jonathan Aranda

Nelson Velazquez

Jonny DeLuca

Adam Frazier

Jose Caballero

MJ Melendez

Ben Rortvedt

Hunter Renfroe

Amed Rosario

Kyle Isbel

Jose Siri

  • Today's Matchup: The Kansas City Royals face the Tampa Bay Rays in game two of their three-game road series, starting at 3:10 p.m. CT. Brady Singer (4-2, 2.70 ERA) will take the mound for Kansas City, while Aaron Civale (2-4, 5.92 ERA) will pitch for Tampa Bay. You can watch the game on fuboTV and MLB.TV.
