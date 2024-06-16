Live Updates: Kansas City Royals at Los Angeles Dodgers (Game Two)
For the Kansas City Royals, Saturday night's game at Dodger Stadium offers a reset opportunity following a disheartening result on Friday. In the series opener, the Dodgers overcame a 3-0 deficit despite strong pitching from Cole Ragans in the early going and won 4-3. For these two 40-plus win teams, Saturday's pre-Father's Day tilt is a pivotal interleague contest.
Los Angeles (43-28) is meeting the occasion with marquee free agent acquisition Yoshinobu Yamamoto. If it weren't for Shohei Ohtani, the 25-year-old Yamamoto would have been the crown jewel of the Dodgers' free agent class this past offseason, being awarded the richest deal in Major League Baseball for a pitcher at $325 million for 12 years. He enters Saturday's start with a 6-2 record, 83 strikeouts and an even 3.00 earned run average.
The Royals (40-31) are trotting out former Mets and Padres pitcher Seth Lugo, who to date is a sterling 9-2 with a 2.36 ERA. Once a standout reliever, Lugo joined the Royals in the 2023-24 offseason and has since put up frontline numbers for one of the American League's resurgent teams.
Notably, Salvador Perez is not in the lineup at catcher for the Royals. It will be Freddy Fermin instead for the visitors, as Perez left Friday's game with knee discomfort. New Dodger Cavan Biggio gets the start at the hot corner for Los Angeles and bats seventh.
Live Updates (most recent at top):
Bottom 4:
- Gavin Lux swings at the first pitch and gets a single out of it. Two runs score, and the Dodgers take the lead. Runners on first and third. Dodgers 2, Royals 1.
- Lugo keeps the ball out of play for the second out, putting up a backwards K on Cavan Biggio. Two gone. The Kansas City starter now doesn't need a double play to escape this bases-loaded jam.
- Heyward is hit by a pitch to load the bases. Still only one out.
- Pages grounds into a fielder's choice. Freeman moves up 90 feet to third, while Pages reaches, and Hernandez is thrown out. One gone with runners on the corners.
- Teoscar Hernandez singles. Freeman does not advance, but now there are two runners on with nobody out.
- Freddie Freeman hits his 20th double of the season. In three of four innings tonight, the Dodgers have gotten the lead runner aboard.
Top 4:
- Melendez strikes out swinging. Grove limits the damage, stranding the runner on third. Royals 1, Dodgers 0.
- Loftin grounds out, but Pasquantino scores the first run of the ball game. Runner on third with two away.
- Freddy Fermin doubles. First Royals extra-base hit. Runners on second and third with one out.
- Triceps tightness is the early word on Yoshinobu Yamamoto.
- Velazquez lines out. One out.
- Pasquantino leads it off with a single. First leadoff baserunner of the night for Kansas City.
Bottom 3:
- Ohtani grounds out. A quick inning for Lugo. No score on either side one-third of the way through the regulation innings.
- Betts flies out to Hampson. Ohtani next.
- Barnes lines out to short. Easy first out for Witt Jr.
Top 3:
- Witt Jr. goes out looking to end the frame. Three up, three down for Grove in his first inning of work. Dodgers may need him to eat a few innings here, even though this is not the series opener.
- Garcia strikes out swinging. First K in the books for Grove. Two outs.
- Garrett Hampson grounds out. One away.
- Michael Grove is now pitching for the Dodgers. Yamamoto seems to have been in some sort of discomfort, and Grove had been warming up earlier in the game. If No. 18 is seriously hurt, this is an awful development for the Dodgers.
Bottom 2:
- Lux lines out, ending the early Dodger threat. Through two in Los Angeles, and still no score.
- Biggio is called out on strikes on a payoff pitch that could've gone either way. Big second out for Seth Lugo.
- Jason Heyward walks, bringing up the bottom third of the order with two on.
- Andy Pages flies out to Blanco. One on, one gone.
- Teoscar Hernandez leads off the home second with a hard-hit single to center.
Top 2:
- Dairon Blanco makes the first strikeout for either side on a foul tip into Austin Barnes' mitt, stranding Melendez. Still no score.
- MJ Melendez gets the Royals' first hit of the night with a two-out single.
- Fermin and Nick Loftin each record fly-ball outs to start off the frame.
Bottom 1:
- Freddie Freeman grounds out to end the inning. No score on either side through one full.
- Shohei Ohtani grounds into a 4-6-3 double play. Pitcher's best friend. Two away just like that.
- Mookie Betts reaches for a leadoff single, hit in the direction of his counterpart Witt Jr.
Top 1:
- Nelson Velazquez grounds one to Cavan Biggio, who goes the short way to second and retires the side. No score through half an inning.
- Vinnie Pasquantino works an early walk, and Kansas City has its first baserunner.
- Bobby Witt Jr. flies out. Two down.
- Maikel Garcia opens the game with a groundout to Biggio, who makes the play for the first out.
Pregame:
- Kansas City lineup: 1. Maike; Garcia, third base; 2. Bobby Witt Jr., shortstop, 3. Vinnie Pasquantino, third base; 4. Nelson Velazquez, designated hitter; 5. Freddy Fermin, catcher; 6. Nick Loftin, second base; 7. MJ Melendez, shortstop; 8. Dairon Blanco, left field; 9. Garrett Hampson, center field; P: Seth Lugo (R)
- Los Angeles lineup: 1. Mookie Betts, shortstop; 2. Shohei Ohtani, designated hitter; 3. Freddie Freeman, first base; 4. Teoscar Hernandez, left field; 5. Andy Pages, left field; 6. Jason Heyward, right field; 7. Cavan Biggio, third base; 8. Gavin Lux, second base; 9. Austin Barnes, catcher; P: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (R)