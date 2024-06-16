Live Updates: Kansas City Royals at Los Angeles Dodgers (Game Three)
On Sunday, the Kansas City Royals (41-31) face off against the Los Angeles Dodgers (43-29) at Dodger Stadium for game three of a big-time regular season series. The game features a pitching duel between Brady Singer (4-3, 3.25 ERA, 72 SO) for the Royals and Tyler Glasnow (6-5, 3.19 ERA, 118 SO) for the Dodgers. Both teams are looking to strengthen their standings, with Kansas City aiming to close the gap in the AL Central and Los Angeles vying for dominance in the NL West.
Catch the action live on Bally Sports Kansas City, SportsNet LA, and MLBN (out-of-market only).
Current Score — E6: Dodgers 3, Royals 0.
Sixth Inning:
In the top of the 6th inning, Kyle Isbel grounded out to first baseman Freddie Freeman for the first out. Maikel Garcia followed with a groundout to shortstop Mookie Betts for the second out. Bobby Witt Jr. then struck out swinging to end the inning, as the Royals were held scoreless once again. In the bottom of the 6th inning, Shohei Ohtani led off with his second home run of the game, a solo shot to right field, making the score 2-0. Freddie Freeman followed with a solo home run to right center field, extending the Dodgers' lead to 3-0. Will Smith then flew out to center field for the first out, followed by Teoscar Hernández grounding out to the pitcher for the second out. Andy Pages ended the inning with a sharp flyout to center field. The Dodgers are seeing Singer pretty well right now, as the third time through the lineup isn't going smoothly for him. Royals 3, Royals 0.
Fifth Inning:
- In the top of the 5th inning, Freddy Fermin started with a strikeout on a foul tip for the first out. MJ Melendez then grounded out sharply to first baseman Freddie Freeman for the second out. Garrett Hampson ended the inning with a strikeout swinging. In the bottom of the 5th inning, Cavan Biggio grounded out to first base for the first out. Gavin Lux followed with a groundout to the pitcher, who covered first base for the second out. Mookie Betts flew out to center fielder Kyle Isbel to end the inning. Not much happening for Mookie this series.
Fourth Inning:
- In the top of the 4th, Maikel Garcia struck out swinging for the first out. Salvador Perez then struck out on a foul tip for the second out. Vinnie Pasquantino walked, and Bobby Witt Jr. followed with a single to second baseman Gavin Lux, advancing Pasquantino to 2nd. Witt then stole 2nd base, putting runners on 1st and 2nd. Adam Frazier grounded out to end the inning. In the bottom of the 4th inning, Teoscar Hernández led off with a lineout to left fielder MJ Melendez for the first out. Andy Pages then struck out swinging for the second out, followed by Jason Heyward striking out swinging to end the inning.
Third Inning:
- In the top of the 3rd, MJ Melendez got things going with a solid single to right field. Garrett Hampson tried to keep the momentum going but hit a fly ball to center field, where Andy Pages made a nice running catch for the out. Unfortunately for the Royals, Kyle Isbel hit into a double play, with Mookie Betts fielding the ball and firing it to Freddie Freeman at first base, getting Melendez out at 2nd and Isbel out at 1st, ending the inning. In the bottom of the 3rd, Mookie Betts started with a flyout to right fielder Adam Frazier in foul territory for the first out. Shohei Ohtani then hit a home run to center field, giving the Dodgers a 1-0 lead. Freddie Freeman followed with a strikeout swinging for the second out. Will Smith ended the inning with a flyout to center fielder Kyle Isbel. Dodgers 1, Royals 0.
Second Inning:
- In the top of the 2nd, the Royals were retired in order. Salvador Perez grounded out to third, Adam Frazier struck out, and Freddy Fermin grounded out to shortstop. In the bottom of the 2nd inning, Teoscar Hernández grounded out to shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. for the first out. Jason Heyward then walked, followed by Cavan Biggio's single, advancing Heyward to 2nd. Andy Pages flew out to left fielder MJ Melendez for the second out, with Heyward and Biggio remaining on base. Gavin Lux struck out swinging to end the inning, leaving Biggio and Heyward stranded.
First Inning:
- In the top of the 1st inning, the Royals went down in order. Maikel Garcia struck out swinging, followed by Bobby Witt Jr. lining out to right fielder Jason Heyward. Finally, Vinnie Pasquantino was called out on strikes, leaving Kansas City scoreless after three quick outs. In the bottom of the 1st inning, Mookie Betts grounded out to second baseman Garrett Hampson, securing the first out. Shohei Ohtani then walked, followed by Freddie Freeman's single, moving Ohtani to 3rd. With runners on the corners, Will Smith grounded into a double play, with shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. starting the play to second baseman Garrett Hampson, who threw to first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino. Freeman was out at 2nd and Smith at 1st, ending the inning with Ohtani left stranded on 3rd.
Pregame:
- First pitch is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. CT.