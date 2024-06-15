Live Updates: Kansas City Royals at Los Angeles Dodgers (Game One)
The Kansas City Royals, currently standing at 40-30, will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, who boast a 42-28 record, in a highly anticipated game at Dodger Stadium. With the Royals trailing the Cleveland Guardians by 5.5 games in the AL Central, every game is becoming increasingly pivotal.
The Royals will send left-hander Cole Ragans to the mound. Ragans, with a 4-4 record, a 3.08 ERA, and 98 strikeouts, has been a steady presence in Kansas City's rotation. His performance will be critical in stifling a strong Dodgers lineup.
Opposing him will be Dodgers right-hander Gavin Stone. Stone has been impressive this season, holding a 7-2 record with a 2.93 ERA and 53 strikeouts. Known for his command and ability to overpower hitters, Stone presents a formidable challenge for the Royals' offense.
Live Updates:
(most recent at the top)
Current Score — E3: Royals 0, Dodgers 0.
Third Inning:
- Kansas City tried to get something going. MJ Melendez started things off with a single, lining a hit to center field. But then he got a little too ambitious and was caught stealing second base. The Dodgers made a slick play with pitcher Gavin Stone and shortstop Mookie Betts working together to get him out. Drew Waters then flew out to Chris Taylor in left field, and Kyle Isbel grounded out sharply to Mookie Betts, who made the throw to Freddie Freeman at first. The Royals still couldn't get a run across. The Dodgers stepped up to bat. Miguel Rojas flew out to MJ Melendez in left field. Enrique Hernández struck out swinging. Then Chris Taylor grounded out, with Nick Loftin making a nice play at second to throw him out at first. However, there was an on-field delay during the inning. Despite the hiccup, the inning ended without any damage. Still no score as we head to the fourth.
Second Inning:
- Kansas City was back at the plate, but the struggle continued. Salvador Perez grounded out to second baseman Miguel Rojas, who tossed it to Freddie Freeman at first. Adam Frazier hit a line drive, but it was snagged by Andy Pages in center field. Nick Loftin struck out looking, and the Royals were quickly back on defense. The Dodgers didn't fare much better. Will Smith hit a sharp fly ball that was caught by MJ Melendez in left field. Teoscar Hernández struck out swinging, and then Andy Pages popped out to Salvador Perez in foul territory behind the plate. Three more outs and we are on to the third inning.
First Inning:
- The Royals didn't get off to a great start. Maikel Garcia hit a fly ball that was caught by Teoscar Hernández in right field. Then Bobby Witt Jr. popped out to Mookie Betts at shortstop. Finally, Vinnie Pasquantino's fly ball ended up in the glove of Andy Pages in center field. Three quick outs for Kansas City. The Dodgers came up to bat but couldn't do much either. Mookie Betts grounded out to shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., who made a nice throw to Vinnie Pasquantino at first. Then Shohei Ohtani did the same thing, grounding out to Witt Jr. and Pasquantino. Freddie Freeman followed suit with a groundout to Maikel Garcia at third, who also threw it to Pasquantino at first. Three groundouts in a row and the inning is over.
Pregame:
- First pitch is slated for 9:10 p.m. CT
