Live Updates, May 26, 2024: Kansas City Royals vs. Tampa Bay Rays
The Kansas City Royals fell to the Tampa Bay Rays 4-1 on Sunday afternoon. This loss ended Kansas City's win streak at eight games.
Tampa Bay scored four runs in the seventh frame, despite recording just three total hits before it. But before that, Kansas City's bats were freezing cold as well.
How it Happened:
Top of the ninth inning: Royals load the bases with two outs, but Witt's ground-out ended the game.
Bottom of the eighth inning: Tampa Bay gets a single and a walk, but runners would be stranded.
Top of the eighth inning: Witt singles, Pasquantino hit-by-pitch and Perez singles, but no runs are scored, as Witt was thrown out at home.
Bottom of the seventh inning: Reliever John Schreiber filled in for Wacha, but immediately hit left fielder Randy Arozarena with the pitch to load the bases with zero outs. Rays pinch hitter Jonathan Aranda grounded into a fielder's choice and the runner was out at home. However, Royals' Brandon Lowe tripled to bring in three runs and Jose Siri followed it shortly after with a two-out single to tally another one. Rays 4, Royals 1.
Top of the seventh inning: Rays reliever Garrett Cleavinger fills in for Armstrong and allows a double to catcher Freddy Fermin, but that would be all.
Bottom of the sixth inning: Wacha's perfect game ends after Rays shortstop Jose Caballero doubled to left and first baseman Yandy Diaz walked. But fortunately, Wacha added his second strikeout of the inning and seventh of the game to close the frame unharmed.
Top of the sixth inning: Rays reliever Shawn Armstrong fills in for Bradley and Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. wins the battle immediately with a 373-foot homer to left. Nevertheless, Kansas City's next three batters go down. Royals 1, Rays 0.
Bottom of the fifth inning: Wacha perfect through five and gets his fifth strikeout.
Top of the fifth inning: Outfielders MJ Melendez and Garrett Hampson each walked with two outs, but Bradley then got his sixth strikeout of the afternoon and second of the frame.
Bottom of the fourth inning: Wacha perfect through four and gets fourth strikeout.
Top of the fourth inning: Bradley retires side, while also tallying his fourth strikeout.
Bottom of the third inning: Rays batters go down once again, as Wacha earns third strikeout.
Top of the third inning: Royals follows Rays with quick inning involving two pop-outs and Bradley's third strikeout.
Bottom of second inning: Rays batters go 1-2-3 with a ground-out, pop-out and line-out.
Top of the second inning: Royals right fielder Nelson Velazquez (walk) and second baseman Adam Frazier (single) are the first players to reach first base, but they'd be stranded at first and second.
Bottom of the inning: Royals pitcher Michael Wacha does the same thing as Bradley, that being a 1-2-3 inning with two strikeouts.
Top of the first inning: Rays pitcher Taj Bradley starts strong with two strikeouts.
Royals
Rays
3B Maikel Garcia
1B Yandy Diaz
SS Bobby Witt Jr.
RF Jonny DeLuca
DH Vinnie Pasquantino
DH Harold Ramirez
1B Salvador Perez
3B Isaac Paredes
RF Nelson Velazquez
LF Randy Arozarena
2B Adam Frazier
2B Amed Rosario
C Freddy Fermin
SS Jose Caballero
LF MJ Melendez
C Alex Jackson
CF Garrett Hampson
CF Jose Siri
P Michael Wacha
P Taj Bradley
Pregame:
- First pitch is set for 12:40 p.m. CT.