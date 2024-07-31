Royals Early Offense Propels Kansas City Over White Sox, 10-3
Although the Royals clinched the road series against the White Sox on Tuesday night, that didn’t keep them from taking the pedal off of the gas on Wednesday afternoon as Kansas City defeated Chicago 10-3.
Wednesday’s outing was a bit different than last night's though, as Tuesday’s 4-3 final was the score in the second inning of this afternoon.
Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino got the scoreboard running with an RBI single in the first inning and designated hitter Freddy Fermin continued Kansas City's hot start with a two-run homer in the second frame to quickly go up 3-0.
Nevertheless, Royals pitcher Brady Singer couldn't replicate Kansas City's bats' stellar opening to the afternoon as he allowed a two-run double to White Sox designated hitter Andrew Benintendi and center fielder Dominic Fletcher brought in another run two batters later with an RBI single to even the score at three apiece.
Royals All-Star catcher Salvador Perez broke the tie one inning later with an RBI single and he gave Kansas City the lead with a two-run double in the fifth inning. Royals right fielder Hunter Renfroe immediately followed this with a sacrifice fly to center to make the score 6-3. At this point, second baseman Maikel Garcia and All-Star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. each tallied two runs, while Fermin and third baseman Paul DeJong, who was actually traded from the White Sox and to the Royals on Tuesday, each reached home plate once.
White Sox starting pitcher Drew Thorpe's day ended after five full frames, allowing six runs on seven hits and two walks while throwing zero strikeouts on 79 pitches. Kansas City certainly had his number this afternoon.
Besides the rough second inning, Singer silenced the White Sox for the remaining time he spent on the mound. Chicago third baseman Nick Senzel's fourth-inning double and Benintendi's seventh-inning single was the White Sox's only way of reaching a base with Singer on the hill.
As a thank you to Singer's very solid seven innings and reliever Lucas Erceg's quick two-strikeout eighth inning, Pasquantino hit a two-run homer to start the ninth inning, giving Witt another run in the box score, which started a trend. Three batters later with two singles in between, left fielder MJ Melendez grounded into a fielder's choice to bring in another run, and after second baseman Garrett Hampson doubled, Fermin hit an RBI single to make the score a dominant 10-3.
Royals closer Kris Bubic took care of business from there and Kansas City advanced to 60-49 while Chicago slid down to 27-84.