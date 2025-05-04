Royals Star Can Break 84-Year-Old Record Held By Iconic Yankees Legend
The Kansas City Royals have a generational superstar capable of awakening ghosts from Major League Baseball’s distant past and breaking a record that most people think will stand forever.
The player, no surprise, is 24-year-old shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., one of the game’s greatest talents in 2025, and a guy whose ceiling is not yet known.
Witt owns MLB’s longest hitting-streak of the young season at 22 games, and though the streak was snapped this week, it got one wondering whether there is anyone in baseball today more capable than Witt of challenging Joe DiMaggio’s 56-game mark accomplished way back in 1941.
Pete Rose was the only modern player to come close with a 44-game hitting streak in 1978, and something that Witt has in common with Rose is elite speed. When you’re going for a long hitting-streak, surely there will be multiple games when an infield single keeps the streak alive.
Witt’s 22-game streak this season is the longest of his career, but it feels like Witt will beat that mark in the next few years. Witt can hit the ball to all parts of the field. He can hit for average and power, and as aforementioned, he’s a devil on the base paths.
There are a few other stars in MLB today capable of a massive hitting-streak. New York Mets’ Francisco Lindor, Cleveland Guardians’ Steven Kwan, and Milwaukee Brewers’ Brice Turang come to mind as players who combined advanced hitting with great speed.
Witt is younger than all three of those players, however, and arguably the rarest talent of the bunch.
It’s quite possible that the New York Yankees legend DiMaggio will hold the hitting -streak record for another 84 years. But if anyone in the current league is capable of doing the near-impossible, it’s uniform No. 7 on the Royals.
