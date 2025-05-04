Royals, Last in MLB in Home Runs, Erupt for Franchise Dinger Record vs. Orioles
If there's one team in baseball decidedly not associated with the home run, it's the Kansas City Royals.
The Royals were born in the pitcher-friendly season of 1969, and have acted that way ever since. Until 2017, the team's single-season home run record was 36. It's still "only" 48, set by designated hitter and right fielder Jorge Soler in 2019 and tied by designated hitter and catcher Salvador Perez in 2021.
Accordingly, Kansas City entered Sunday with 18 home runs on the season—the fewest in baseball. It exited Sunday with 25 after hitting a franchise-record seven against the Baltimore Orioles.
Players going yard for the Royals included third baseman Maikel Garcia twice, left fielder Jonathan India, shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino, second baseman Michael Massey, and catcher Luke Maile.
With the 11–6 win, Kansas City moved to 19-16 on the season. The Royals would be in the playoffs if the season ended today, visiting the New York Yankees in a hypothetical wild-card series.