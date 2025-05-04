SI

Royals, Last in MLB in Home Runs, Erupt for Franchise Dinger Record vs. Orioles

Kansas City played out-of-character baseball Sunday.

Patrick Andres

Maikel Garcia hits one of the Royals' seven home runs against the Orioles Sunday.
Maikel Garcia hits one of the Royals' seven home runs against the Orioles Sunday. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
If there's one team in baseball decidedly not associated with the home run, it's the Kansas City Royals.

The Royals were born in the pitcher-friendly season of 1969, and have acted that way ever since. Until 2017, the team's single-season home run record was 36. It's still "only" 48, set by designated hitter and right fielder Jorge Soler in 2019 and tied by designated hitter and catcher Salvador Perez in 2021.

Accordingly, Kansas City entered Sunday with 18 home runs on the season—the fewest in baseball. It exited Sunday with 25 after hitting a franchise-record seven against the Baltimore Orioles.

Players going yard for the Royals included third baseman Maikel Garcia twice, left fielder Jonathan India, shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino, second baseman Michael Massey, and catcher Luke Maile.

With the 11–6 win, Kansas City moved to 19-16 on the season. The Royals would be in the playoffs if the season ended today, visiting the New York Yankees in a hypothetical wild-card series.

Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

