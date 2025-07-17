Royals Predicted To Trade $30 Million Former All-Star To Cubs
The Kansas City Royals find themselves in an odd position. They went 47-50 in the first half of the season and fell to 12 games back in the American League Central.
However, they are just 4 1/2 games back in the Wild Card race. The pitching staff has held up its end of the bargain this year, but the offense has let them down on various occasions.
Even at just 4 1/2 back in the Wild Card race, Kansas City seems to be trending towards selling at the trade deadline.
Mike Axisa of CBS Sports predicts that Kansas City will trade right-hander Seth Lugo to the Chicago Cubs.
"The underlying numbers aren't as spectacular, though Lugo has been just about as good this year as last year, when he finished second in the AL Cy Young voting. The trade market figures to be short on quality starters," Axisa wrote. "Cashing in Lugo, who has a $15 million player option for 2026, as a trade chip may be the best way for Kansas City to get the offensive help they so desperately need. I will boldly predict Lugo goes to the Cubbies, who need a top starter in the wake of Justin Steele's Tommy John surgery."
Lugo is 6-5 with a 2.67 ERA in 17 starts with Kansas City this year. He has also pitched 101 innings in 2025.
The right-hander was an All-Star last season. The Royals could bring back a haul for Lugo at the deadline and set themselves up for success in 2026 and beyond.
