Royals Lose 2025 Strikeout Leader To Rockies In Free Agency

Michael Lorenzen was far from an ace for the Kansas City Royals, but he was pretty solid in the role he was asked to play.

As the team's No. 5 starter when healthy, Lorenzen produced a 4.12 ERA across 170 1/3 innings after arriving in a 2024 deadline trade with the Colorado Rockies. He re-signed with the Royals last offseason on a one-year, $5.5 million deal that included a $1.5 million buyout this offseason, which the Royals chose over picking up a $12 million option to keep him.

Now, Lorenzen is headed to a new destination, and it's one that will challenge him a lot more than the pitcher-friendly Kauffman Stadium.

Lorenzen joining Rockies, facing new challenges

Apr 24, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen (24) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images | Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, Lorenzen and the Rockies agreed Wednesday to a one-year, $8 million deal with a $9 million club option for next year. That option comes with a buyout of just $250,000.

The Rockies have a new front office taking shape under president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta, and they have to know that their pitching needs are different than any other team's. Breaking balls move a lot less than usual at altitude, meaning changeups and splitters are often the most effective secondary pitches to deploy.

Lorenzen's changeup was his most frequently deployed offspeed pitch last season, and it was probably his best pitch as well, holding opponents to a .178 batting average on 67 batted ball events, with a .261 expected slugging percentage.

For the Royals, Lorenzen was the surprise team strikeout leader last season, racking up 127 punchouts in his 141 2/3 innings. It was an odd bit of trivia, considering the Royals had five starters with at least 100 punchouts, and ace Cole Ragans nearly joined them with 98 in his 61 2/3 innings.

Michael Wacha had 126 strikeouts, while Seth Lugo had 125.

The Royals were confident enough in their existing rotation, which also includes 2025 rookie standout Noah Cameron and All-Star Kris Bubic, to lose Lorenzen without putting up a fight of any kind.

