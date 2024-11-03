Royals Re-Sign Star Right-Hander After Exceptional 2024 Season
Michael Wacha is staying put.
Free agency will soon kick off, but there is currently a window in which teams can negotiate with their own free agents in an attempt to retain them. The Kansas City Royals took full advantage of that window on Sunday when they re-signed right-hander Michael Wacha.
According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the deal is worth three years and $51 million but also includes a club option for 2028. This would allow the deal to max out at four years and $72 million. Wacha also has reached $100 million in career earnings.
"The big upshot of the Michael Wacha deal: Kansas City keeps together its starting rotation of Cple Ragans. Seth Lugo, and Wacha," Passan tweeted. "And Wacha nearly doubles his career earnings while staying in a place he thrived last year. Kansas City is already out and spending, as it did last winter."
Wacha was originally signed to a one-year, $16 million deal with a $16 million club option for 2025. However, there is no longer any need for the Royals to be concerned about the club option, as they'll have their veteran righty through at least 2027.
The 33-year-old right-hander played a key role in transforming the Royals from a 106-loss team in 2023 to a Wild Card team. The team swept the Baltimore Orioles in the first round of the postseason and ended up falling short in the ALDS against the New York Yankees.
The Royals rotation should remain a strength as they try to contend again in 2025.
