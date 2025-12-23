Royals GM Hints Kansas City Already Has Solution To Lackluster Offense

The Kansas City Royals have made some modest additions to the offense, but the real improvements may have to come from within.

While there's reason to be optimistic about what Isaac Collins and Lane Thomas can do to stabilize the outfield, neither is likely to be a true impact bat. And this Royals team, which finished fifth from the bottom in runs scored this year, definitely needs all the impact it can get.

General manager J.J. Picollo knows how difficult signing a big-name free agent on Kansas City's budget is, though, and it doesn't seem like that will be in the cards this winter. If a trade can't be swung for Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran, the Royals are left to rely on two young hitters to take the biggest leaps possible.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Royals believe in Caglianone, Jensen to step up

Sep 28, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Kansas City Royals catcher Carter Jensen (22) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a run against the Athletics during the fifth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

On Monday, Picollo said he believes outfielder Jac Caglianone and catcher Carter Jensen are ready for that challenge.

“One of the reasons we’re pretty optimistic about the team is because of Jac and this being his second year in the Major Leagues, along with Carter,” Picollo said, per Anne Rogers of MLB.com. “Those two swing the bats like we know they’re capable of swinging, our offense already looks a lot different.”

Caglianone, the Royals' first-round pick last summer, struggled mightily after his fast rise to the big leagues. Picollo expressed his full confidence in the young power hitter to overcome those early struggles and become the hitter the Royals drafted him to be.

“Last year was a tough year for him,” Picollo said, per Rogers. “I also think about how much we threw at him, from Double-A to Triple-A to the big leagues. Playing right field. There were a lot of things that were just not normal for him last year.

"It’s why we believe he’s going to figure this thing out. What we don't know is how quickly he figures things out. But the only way he’s going to get better is by facing Major League pitchers. He’s a huge part of our team, our future, and he’s got to get those at-bats somehow."

Neither of these two will be gifted a starting spot next season, so counting on them to elevate their games is an even riskier proposition. But if just one becomes a star in short order, the Royals will be in business.

More MLB: Former Red Sox, Mariners Journeyman Reportedly Signing With Royals