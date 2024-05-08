Royals Take Down Brewers 6-4 to Clinch Series
The Kansas City Royals took down the Milwaukee Brewers 6-4 on Wednesday afternoon. This victory helped them clinch the home series against Milwaukee, as the Royals won 2-of-3 contests.
The Royals won the first game 3-2 after a three-run seventh inning and Milwaukee stole game two 6-5 after Willy Adames' three-run homer in the ninth inning.
Although the final score was a relatively average one, the start of Wednesday's game made it seem like a high-scoring contest would be inevitable.
Royals pitcher Brady Singer started poorly as the Brewers' first and second batters, Brice Turang and William Contreras, each recorded a double to bring in the first run of the afternoon.
Brewers pitcher Joe Ross also didn't have a great first inning, as oddly enough, the Royals matched the Brewers with doubles by the first and second batters (Maikel Garcia and Bobby Witt Jr.). Vinnie Pasquantino's sacrifice fly brought in Kansas City's first run and Michael Massey did the same to bring in the second run.
However, both teams' bats quickly shifted to ice-cold temperatures as the pitchers and defense started to catch fire. Four more innings went by until either team scored another run.
Kansas City was the one to do so in the sixth. After an inning-opening walk, Witt advanced to third base after Pasquantino's single. In the next at-bat, Massey hit a sacrifice fly and Witt scored to put the Royals up 3-1.
Ross finished the game playing in five innings and allowed three runs on three hits and two walks and threw two strikeouts on 67 pitches.
Singer didn't play much longer, as in 5 1/3 innings he allowed one run on three hits and two walks and threw four strikeouts on 89 pitches.
After reliever Will Smith got the last two outs after Singer was taken out, reliever Nick Anderson filled in for Smith, but allowed two walks and two hits, including a solo home run by Gary Sanchez to cut the lead to 3-2.
But fortunately, the Royals bats caught fire in the eighth inning as Witt opened it with a 419-foot solo home run. Pasquantino followed it up with a double and after Hunter Renfroe walked with one out, Adam Frazier and Garrett Hampson and Freddy Ferman each singled to bring in two more runs to extend the lead to 6-2.
Royals reliever Tyler Duffey struggled in the ninth inning as he allowed a run on two walks and a hit, but was later taken out for James McArthur, who got the final two outs, including a ground-out that brought a run in to make the final score 6-4.