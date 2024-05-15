Live Updates, May 15, 2024: Kansas City Royals at Seattle Mariners (Game Three)
The Royals will be looking to take the series off of the Mariners today after a stunning late inning win last night. The Royals won't want to be in the position to require clutch hitting and that starts with their hitting. Alec Marsh has been wonderful on the mound for the Royals this season when he has played, sadly missing time due to injury earlier this season. He will attempt to shut down the Mariners tonight.
The biggest key for the Royals in the game is to get the bats going early and often. Kansas City has had an inability to score runs consistently, instead searching for them in explosive half innings. Playing from behind is not something that any team wants to do, and the first way for the Royals to get out of that habit is to get started earlier.
How It Happened:
6:08 p.m. - The Royals put up a fight in the top of the ninth, unfortunately it would be for not. After putting runners at the corners with a single out, the next two batters would strike out as the Royals lose the game and the series. 4-2 Mariners
5:54 p.m. - It's a game of back and forth as Nick Anderson allows the Mariners another run by way of a Luke Raley single. Raley would be gunned down at second before Ty France grounded out to end the inning. The Royals will have one more chance to bat. 4-2 Mariners
5:44 p.m. - Kansas City closed the gap again with a sacrifice fly by Bobby Witt Jr. before Vinnie Pasquantino struck out to end the inning. They had one of their more successful innings on offense in the game, picking up two hits. The Royals will look to hold the defecit to one in the bottom of the eigth. 3-2 Mariners
5:27 p.m. - The Royals allowed another run with the relief combination of Angel Zerpa and Tyler Duffey. Josh Rojas would extend the lead on a single. 3-1 Mariners
5:07 p.m. - Speier shut down the Royals the rest of the way, holding the Mariners lead. Vinnie Pasquantino popped out to the catcher, followed by a three pitch strikeout for Salvador Perez to end the inning. The Royals closed the gap. 2-1 Mariners
5:01 p.m. - The Royals have found a sembelance of offense, loading the bases on Brayn Woo before he could pick up a single out. Bobby Witt Jr hit a sacrifice fly to bring the Royals within one. That was the end of Woo's day, after just 79 total pitches and an earned run. Gabe Speier is in for relief. 2-1 Mariners
4:46 p.m. - After a lengthy delay due to an umpire injury, the game resumes. Alec Marsh struck out two batters before allowing a single, though he picked Julio Rodriguez off first to end the inning. 2-0 Mariners
4:17 p.m. - Ty France got ahold of one. France took a low inside sinker from Marsh and drove it 414 feet to extend the Mariners lead. We have the first earned run of the game and the Mariners second total. 2-0 Mariners.
4:12 p.m. - The Royals offense has no answers for Bryan Woo right now. Appearing in his second game of the season, Woo has only allowed a single baserunner through four innings. Breezing through four total innings in only 43 total pitches. 1-0 Mariners
4:07 p.m. - We have still yet to see an earned run after three innings. Michael Wacha is doing a fantastic job getting batters to two-strike counts but is having trouble putting them away. The Royals offense has been static, only picking up a sinlge base runner through the game thus far. 1-0 Mariners
3:50 p.m. - The Royals managed to get on base for the first time with a Michael Massey single. That was followed by Alec Marsh immediatly allowing two singles and eventually bases loaded with two outs. Marsh would manage to induce a ground ball that should have been the last play of the inning, but an Adam Frazier fielding error would allow the Mariners to score before finally being put away in the bottom of the second. 1-0 Mariners
3:20 p.m. - Both pitchers are off to good starts early, getting through the first inning with only an inconsequential single allowed by Alec Marsh that led to a "strike'em out, throw'em out" double play. 0-0
3:10 p.m. - First pitch is underway.
How to watch:
Where: T-Mobile Park, Seattle, WA.
When: First pitch is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. CT.
TV: You can watch the game on Bally Sports KC or MLB.TV (blackouts may apply depending on location).
Starting Pitchers:
KC - Alec Marsh (2-1, 2.53 ERA)
SEA - Bryan Woo (0-0, 0 ERA)
Batting Order/Lineup
KC: 1. Adam Frazier (3B) 2. Bobby Witt Jr. (SS) 3. Vinnie Pasquantino (1B) 4. Salvador Perez (DH) 5. Michael Massey (2B) 6. Hunter Renfroe (RF) 7. MJ Melendez (LF) 8. Freddy Fermin (C) 9. Kyle Isbel (CF)
SEA: 1. Josh Rojas (2B) 2. Julio Rodriguez (CF) 3. Mitch Haniger (DH) 4. Cal Raleigh (C) 5. Luke Raley (RF) 6. Ty France (1B) 7. Dominic Canzone (LF) 8. Dylan Moore (SS) 9. Luis Urias (3B)
