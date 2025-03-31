Royals Writer Stresses That Offense Still Needs Help
The 2025 season is underway. The Kansas City Royals opened against the Cleveland Guardians over the weekend, but lost two out of three to start the year.
The team won 86 games last year and secured the second American League Wild Card spot on the heels of a 106-loss campaign in 2023. It's still early in the year and not time for fans to panic, but the opening series could have gone a little bit better.
The Royals offense let them down against the reigning AL Central champions, and Anne Rogers of MLB.com declared that after three games, it still is a point of weakness for this team.
"Three games is hardly enough of a sample size to truly evaluate what kind of offense the Royals have in 2025. They clearly still have the comeback gene, showing life late in games despite the two losses," Rogers wrote.
"The Royals scored 10 runs in three games and had just five hits Sunday. Only two of them came against Guardians starter Tanner Bibee."
While the Royals definitely have some fight in them and the ability to come back late in games, as Rogers notes, the offense could still use some help.
Strangely, there are a few players that remain free agents with the season underway. One of them is J.D. Martinez. It isn't too late for Kansas City to potentially sign him to boost their lineup.
Regardless, the offense let them down against Cleveland, and will need to kick things up a notch if they want to overcome their series loss.
