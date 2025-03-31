Royals Star Has Harsh Reaction To Guardians' Emmanuel Clase Plunking Teammate
The Kansas City Royals' series with the Cleveland Guardians could hardly have ended on a worse note.
Trailing 6-2 in the ninth inning of Sunday's rubber game, the Royals were down to their final out against Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase, the 2024 American League Reliever of the Year. But on a 1-1 pitch, Clase drilled new Kansas City leadoff hitter with a 99-mile-per-hour fastball to the jaw.
India was immediately taken to the dugout, glaring out at Clase while being escorted there by a trainer. He is not believed to have a concussion, per MLB.com's Anne Rogers, but the Royals will continue to evaluate him over the next few days.
Even assuming there was no intent to do damage behind the pitch, the Royals had reason to be upset with Clase for losing his control and injuring a key player, especially because he had narrowly missed plunking him with the pitch before.
After the game, Kansas City first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino, visibly frustrated, gave his thoughts on the hit-by-pitch.
"He threw a pitch that he doesn't ever throw the pitch before, which was a four-seam fastball... and then the next pitch, they tried to come back up and in," Pasquantino said, per Matt Foster of KSHB 41. "You're trying to let a pitch ride and it didn't. It hit him in the face after almost hitting him in the face the pitch before."
"I'm more upset for Jon, because we don't know what's going on with him right now. It sucks. Do I think there was intent behind it? Absolutely not... (but it) felt like there was no adjustment made there. And that's frustrating."
Clase has only hit six batters in his regular season career, but any pitcher who throws as hard as he does can do serious damage if they miss in the wrong spot. The 27-year-old also gestured at the Royals' dugout as if to indicate he meant no harm.
It remains to be seen how much time India will miss, but hopefully, this doesn't spark a larger feud between Kansas City and their bitter division rival.
