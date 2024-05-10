The Royals Express, Friday, May 10: Royals Take Down Angels in Series Opener

Inside The Royals

May 9, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Kansas City Royals outfielder Dairon Blanco (44)
May 9, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Kansas City Royals outfielder Dairon Blanco (44) is / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Today's Game: The Royals will take the field for the second contest in their four-game series against the Los Angeles Angels. Royals pitcher Alec Marsh (3-0, 2.70 ERA) will share the mound with Angels' Griffin Canning (1-4, 6.69 ERA). The game is slated to start at 8:38 p.m. CT. You can watch the game on Apple TV+.

Yesterday's Result: The Kansas City Royals took down the Los Angeles Angels 10-4 on Thursday night.

  • The juice ran out for Royals starting pitcher Michael Wacha early in the seventh, as he allowed two runs on three walks and a single before the first out. But in innings 1-6, Wacha and the defense silenced the Angels, as he allowed no runs, two hits, two walks and threw five strikeouts on 76 pitches in that span.
  • Dairon Blanco: 3-of-3, four runs, two RBIs, two walks, home run
  • Vinnie Pasquantino: 2-of-4, three RBIs, two runs, home run
  • Maikel Garcia: 3-of-5, two RBIs, two runs

Nine years ago today, the Royals defeated the Detroit Tigers 2-1 in a 10-inning battle that was delayed 103 minutes due to rain. Second baseman Omar Infante's sacrifice fly brought left fielder Alex Gordon home for the go-ahead run.

