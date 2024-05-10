The Royals Express, Friday, May 10: Royals Take Down Angels in Series Opener
Today's Game: The Royals will take the field for the second contest in their four-game series against the Los Angeles Angels. Royals pitcher Alec Marsh (3-0, 2.70 ERA) will share the mound with Angels' Griffin Canning (1-4, 6.69 ERA). The game is slated to start at 8:38 p.m. CT. You can watch the game on Apple TV+.
Yesterday's Result: The Kansas City Royals took down the Los Angeles Angels 10-4 on Thursday night.
In Case You Missed It
- The juice ran out for Royals starting pitcher Michael Wacha early in the seventh, as he allowed two runs on three walks and a single before the first out. But in innings 1-6, Wacha and the defense silenced the Angels, as he allowed no runs, two hits, two walks and threw five strikeouts on 76 pitches in that span.
- Dairon Blanco: 3-of-3, four runs, two RBIs, two walks, home run
- Vinnie Pasquantino: 2-of-4, three RBIs, two runs, home run
- Maikel Garcia: 3-of-5, two RBIs, two runs
This Day In Royals History
Nine years ago today, the Royals defeated the Detroit Tigers 2-1 in a 10-inning battle that was delayed 103 minutes due to rain. Second baseman Omar Infante's sacrifice fly brought left fielder Alex Gordon home for the go-ahead run.
