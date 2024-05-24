The Royals Express, May 24, 2024: Kansas City Set for Road Series vs. Rays
Your daily briefing on what's going on with the Kansas City Royals, including TV listings.
In this story:
Today's Game: The Kansas City Royals will play game one of a three-game road series against the Tampa Bay Rays at 5:50 p.m. CT. Seth Lugo (7-1, 1.79 ERA) is expected to be the starting pitcher for Kansas City. Shawn Armstrong (1-1, 4.03 ERA) is expected to take the mound for the Rays. You can watch the game on Bally Sports or MLB.TV (blackouts may apply depending on location).
Yesterday's Result: None.
In Case You Missed It:
- The Royals celebrated their 2014 ALCS team this past weekend. These team members, among others, donated $577,895 to the Kansas City Royals Foundation.
- NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, also known as DJ Diesel, will be playing a postgame concert the night of August 9, when the Royals host the St. Louis Cardinals at 7:10 p.m. CT.
On This Day in Royals History:
- In 2014, the Royals scored three go-ahead runs in the top of the 13th inning against the Los Angeles Angels to win 7-4. First baseman Eric Hosmer shined in the nearly five-hour showdown, as he went 4-of-7 with two runs and an RBI.
Check us out on:
Twitter - RoyalsCentralFN
Facebook - RoyalsCentral
Published