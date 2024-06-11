Live Updates: Kansas City Royals vs. New York Yankees (Game Two)
The Royals' home series against the New York Yankees, the leaders of the American League East, got off to a sour start on Monday night. However, the four-game set is still anyone's to win entering the Tuesday rematch at Kauffman Stadium. The Yankees (47-21) won 4-2 on Monday night.
Kansas City (39-28) lost Hunter Renfroe to a toe fracture during the contest, and the team could not come all the way back from a 4-0 hole. Renfroe is now on the 10-day injured list, and the club also placed Adam Frazier on the bereavement list. Correspondingly, outfielder Drew Waters and infielder Nick Pratto were called up from the Triple-A Omaha Storm Chasers.
Waters is in the starting lineup Tuesday, batting seventh and playing right field. It will be his first game action of the 2024 season in the majors. On the hill for the Yankees will be right-hander Marcus Stroman, who is 5-2 with a 3.04 earned run average. Kansas City and manager Matt Quatraro are set to counter with fellow righty Brady Singer. Singer is 4-2 with an ERA of 2.76. It will be up to him to stop the high-powered Yankee lineup.
Live Updates (most recent at top):
Bottom 5:
- Garcia grounds out, leaving another Royal stranded in scoring position. Yankees 6, Royals 0.
- Isbel triples on the eighth pitch of the at-bat, turning over the lineup card with two out.
- Loftin grounds out. The Royals have hardly struck out in this contest, but the offense remains listless.
- Waters pops out in his second turn at the plate in the game.
Top 5:
- Verdugo strikes out looking on a 3-2 count. Worked back into it from down 1-2. Halfway home in this ball game with a shutdown inning from Singer. Yankees 6, Royals 0.
- Judge flies out to right and Waters puts it away.
- Soto grounds out to start the fifth.
Bottom 4:
- Three up, three down go the Royals in the fourth, as Velazquez grounds out. Yankees 6, Royals 0.
- Melendez grounds out. Two away. A nice game for Stroman is taking shape.
- Perez flies out to the right side. Caught by Rizzo. One gone in the home fourth.
Top 4:
- Volpe ends the inning with a swinging strikeout, but New York tacks on four more runs. Yankees 6, Royals 0.
- Cabrera strikes out looking. His second of the game.
- Wells hits a three-run home run to center field to break this game open. His second long ball of the season, and a big fly from the bottom of the order in the fourth inning. Yankees 6, Royals 0.
- Torres lines a single to left, scoring Verdugo. New York adds another run, and they're on the corners for Wells. Yankees 3, Royals 0.
- Rizzo grounds out but moves over both runners and takes the double play out of the picture for the time being. Second and third, one gone for the Yankees.
- Singer hits Stanton with a pitch, and similarly to the first inning, there are two men on with nobody out.
- Verdugo gets a leadoff single.
Bottom 3:
- Garcia steals second base, It's for naught, as Pasquantino grounds out. Kansas City leaves one in scoring position. Yankees 2, Royals 0.
- Bobby Witt Jr. fouls out to Rizzo.
- Maikel Garcia singles in his second turn to the plate. First non-XBH of the day for the Royals.
- Kyle Isbel grounds out back to the pitcher. Stroman over to Rizzo to make the out.
Top 3:
- Judge lines out to Garcia at third, retiring the Yankee side in the third inning. Singer has settled in. Yankees 2, Royals 0.
- Juan Soto grounds out to third base.
- Volpe lines out to Pasquantino to start off the third.
Bottom 2:
- Nick Loftin grounds out to retire the side, making it a 1, 2, 3 inning for Marcus Stroman. Top of the order due up next for New York. Yankees 2, Royals 0.
- In his first MLB at-bat of the 2024 season, Drew Waters becomes Stroman's first strikeout victim of the game.
- Nelson Velazquez swings at the first pitch he sees and grounds out to short.
Top 2:
- Swinging strikeout for Oswaldo Cabrera ends the inning and makes back-to-back Ks for Singer. A clean inning for him. Yankees 2, Royals 0.
- Austin Wells strikes out looking on a payoff pitch. First strikeout of the day for Brady Singer.
- Gleyber Torres starts the second with a flyout to short.
Bottom 1:
- MJ Melendez grounds out, ending the home team's early threat and leaving a pair stranded. He was working with a 3-2 count. Yankees 2, Royals 0.
- Salvador Perez draws a two-out walk.
- Vinnie Pasquantino flies out. Two away.
- Bobby Witt Jr. doubles with one out.
- Maikel Garcia leads the home half off with a groundout.
Top 1:
- Anthony Rizzo grounds into a 4-6-3 double play on a three-ball count to end the inning, sparing the Royals' starter of any more damage in the opening frame. Yankees 2, Royals 0.
- Giancarlo Stanton puts it in play on a fielder's choice to third base, which scores Soto. Meanwhile, everybody else is safe, as New York gets to Singer early. Yankees 2, Royals 0.
- Alex Verdugo makes the first out of the game, but his groundout moves both runners. Yankees now have a pair in scoring position and one away.
- Aaron Judge adds one to his RBI total, singling home Volpe and putting Soto in scoring position. Yankees 1, Royals 0.
- Singer walks Juan Soto, putting Yankees on the corners with nobody out.
- Volpe leads off the game with a triple.
- First pitch from Singer at 7:10 p.m. CT is a strike to Volpe.
Pregame:
- Kansas City lineup: 1. Maikel Garcia, third base; 2. Bobby Witt Jr., shortstop; 3. Vinnie Pasquantino, first base; 4. Salvador Perez, catcher; 5. MJ Melendez, left field; 6. Nelson Velazquez, designated hitter; 7. Drew Waters, right field; 8. Nick Loftin, second base; 9. Kyle Isbel, center field; P: Brady Singer (R)
- New York lineup: 1. Anthony Volpe, shortstop; 2. Juan Soto, right field; 3. Aaron Judge, center field; 4. Alex Verdugo left field; 5. Giancarlo Stanton, designated hitter; 6. Anthony Rizzo, first base; 7. Gleyber Torres, second base; 8. Austin Wells, catcher; 9. Oswaldo Cabrera, third base; P: Marcus Stroman (R)