The Royals Express, Thursday, May 9: Royals Open Series Against Angels

Today's Game: The Royals will take the field for the first contest in their four-game series against the Los Angeles Angels. Royals pitcher Michael Wacha (1-4, 5.50 ERA) will share the mound with Angels' Reid Detmers (3-3, 4.24 ERA). The game is slated to start at 8:38 p.m. CT. You can watch the game on FS1.

Yesterday's Result: The Royals took down the Milwaukee Brewers 6-4 on Wednesday afternoon. This victory helped them clinch the home series against Milwaukee, as the Royals won 2-of-3 contests.

  • In 5 1/3 innings, Royals pitcher Brady Singer allowed one run on three hits and two walks and threw four strikeouts on 89 pitches
  • Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. went 2-for-3 with three runs, including a 419-foot solo homer, one RBI and a walk.

Seven years ago today, the Royals defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 7-6 in a 12-inning battle. Mike Moustakas hit the go-ahead home run.

