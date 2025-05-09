Yankees Slugger Blocking Royals Star From Having Ridiculous Career Resume
The Kansas City Royals have an MVP-worthy superstar on their roster who, unfortunately, may not win the award at any point soon.
Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. is a generational talent, but his path to an American League MVP award may be repeatedly blocked by New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge in the coming years.
Witt’s stellar 2024 season saw him finish second in AL MVP voting behind Judge, who unanimously claimed his second MVP. This dynamic could persist into 2025 and beyond.
In 2024, Witt led Major League Baseball with a .332 batting average and 211 hits. He also blasted 32 home runs, stole 31 bases, and tallied 109 RBI. His 10.4 fWAR ranked second only to Judge, and his Gold Glove defense and league-leading 30.5 ft/sec sprint speed highlighted his five-tool impact.
Witt became the first shortstop with multiple 30-30 seasons, a historic feat for the 24-year-old. Yet, Judge’s monstrous .322/.458/.701 slash line, 58 home runs, and 144 RBIs, paired with an 11.2 fWAR, proved insurmountable. Judge’s power numbers and the Yankees’ high-profile market overshadowed Witt’s well-rounded contributions.
In 2025, Witt continues to shine, hitting .325/.392/.530 with 16 doubles and 13 stolen bases entering Friday, boasting a .922 OPS. He’s already put together a 22-game hitting streak in the young season.
Judge, however, remains a juggernaut posting absurd numbers so far in 2025: .400/.491/.750 entering Friday with 12 home runs and 34 RBI.
If Judge sustains this dominance, Witt risks being another MVP runner-up this season and for years to come.
Witt’s youth offers hope, but Judge’s prime could delay Witt's MVP coronation until the start of the 2030s.
