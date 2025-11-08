Former All-Star Pitcher Could Be Royals’ Insurance Policy For 2026
The Kansas City Royals know that upgrading their offense must be a top priority if they want to compete for a postseason spot in 2026. That improvement could come through a trade or free agency, but history shows Kansas City rarely spends big on the open market.
Instead, the Royals may need to trade from their biggest area of strength — the starting rotation — to land a proven bat.
But before making that move, there’s a key decision looming: should they bring back right-hander Michael Lorenzen?
The Case for Keeping Michael Lorenzen
Lorenzen, a free agent this offseason, went 7-11 with a 4.64 ERA across 26 starts and one relief appearance in 2025. While those numbers don’t jump off the page, the value he brings through durability and versatility shouldn’t be overlooked.
Kansas City’s rotation, while talented, isn’t without question marks. Both Cole Ragans and Seth Lugo spent time on the injured list last season, and Kris Bubic’s year was cut short by an arm injury. If those issues linger and a starter is traded to upgrade the lineup, the team could suddenly find itself thin on pitching depth.
That’s where Lorenzen could prove valuable. The veteran right-hander is capable of starting or pitching out of the bullpen — a luxury for a team that needs flexibility. He can take the ball every fifth day and could serve as an insurance policy if injuries strike again.
Bringing Lorenzen back wouldn’t require a long-term or expensive commitment. A one-year deal makes sense for both sides, providing Kansas City with needed depth while giving Lorenzen another chance to prove his value.
While it might not be the kind of splashy move fans dream of, retaining Lorenzen could quietly stabilize the Royals’ pitching staff and keep their rotation from unraveling if injuries pile up. As the team looks to balance pitching depth with adding more offense, Lorenzen’s dependability could make him the perfect short-term fit.
The Royals have some key roster choices ahead, and deciding Lorenzen’s future will be an underrated but important part of how their 2026 campaign begins.
They need to make sure that they have enough pitching for next season. If a starter is traded and then injuries begin to pile up, they might be in a little bit of trouble as far as piecing together their rotation.
