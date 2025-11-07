Why Re-Signing 7-Year Veteran Outfielder Makes Sense for Royals in 2026
The Kansas City Royals entered the 2025 season with playoff aspirations after their surprise postseason run the year before. But instead of taking the next step forward, Kansas City endured a disappointing campaign, finishing 82–80 and falling short of the postseason while placing third in the American League Central.
The Royals’ biggest issue was their lack of consistent offense. At times, the lineup showed flashes of potential, but overall, production was too streaky to sustain a playoff push. One bright spot, however, came after the team’s trade deadline acquisition of Mike Yastrzemski from the San Francisco Giants.
Now a free agent, Yastrzemski could be a player worth keeping around as Kansas City looks to retool its offense for 2026. According to Tim Britton, Aaron Gleeman, and Chad Jennings of The Athletic, the Royals, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Cincinnati Reds all make sense as potential landing spots. But here’s why bringing him back to Kansas City may be the best fit of all.
Yastrzemski Found His Groove in Kansas City
Yastrzemski struggled with the Giants in the first half of 2025, but the change of scenery seemed to reignite his bat. After joining the Royals, the veteran outfielder hit .237/.339/.500 with nine home runs, 18 RBI, and an .839 OPS over the final stretch of the season. He finished with 17 homers total, providing the left-handed power Kansas City had been missing.
While his overall numbers might not be eye-popping, Yastrzemski’s production and leadership were a boost for a team that desperately needed offense. He brought balance to the lineup and gave the Royals a left-handed threat who could handle right-handed pitching and deliver timely extra-base hits.
At 35 years old, Yastrzemski isn’t a long-term solution, but he represents the kind of low-risk, high-reward signing that fits perfectly with where the Royals are right now. He wouldn’t require a major financial commitment and could be signed to a team-friendly one-year deal that helps stabilize the outfield.
Even if he’s used primarily as a platoon player, pairing him with a right-handed bat could give Kansas City a productive and cost-effective solution in the corner outfield or designated hitter spot.
Yastrzemski’s veteran experience would also benefit a young roster that’s still developing. His playoff experience and steady approach at the plate could provide much-needed leadership as the Royals aim to return to contention in 2026.
More MLB: Royals Could Shake Up Lineup By Signing Two-Time Gold Glove Outfielder, Per Insider