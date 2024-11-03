Detroit Tigers Among Top Landing Spots For Prized Free Agent Slugger
The Detroit Tigers enter the offseason in a weird spot and have multiple paths to take. If they decide to go all in, they'd be a perfect landing spot to one of the top free agent sluggers.
In finding the best fits for the elite MLB players heading to free agency, ESPN's David Schoenfield listed the Tigers for Baltimore Orioles slugger Anthony Santander.
"[Detroit needs] offense. They have Kerry Carpenter locked into the DH role and do have a solid option in Matt Vierling for right field, but they could sign Santander and use Vierling as a utility type," said Schoenfield. "While Santander isn't a great fit for the big right field at Comerica Park, he could move to left and Riley Greene shifts back to right."
The Tigers could have desperately used another reliable slugger come time for the postseason as the pitching held up but was met with little run support.
Despite their 39-26 record in the second half of the season, the Detroit offense still was just league average at best during that span. It was even worse before they started winning.
They finished in bottom-10 for home runs, OPS and WRC+ last season. If they want to spend money in the offseason, it should be in search of a lineup-changing power bat.
Searching the Orioles roster for offensive help might be a surprise given their struggles down the stretch, but Santander fits that mold as someone coming off of a quiet 44 home run season.
The 30-year-old posted a .235/.308/.506 slashing line in what was his first All-Star campaign.
He has spent his entire career in Baltimore but is widely suggested to be heading to a new home while the Orioles spend most of their resources on upgrading the pitching staff.
In the four seasons since really sticking in the Majors, the switch hitter has averaged 31 home runs and 84 RBI with a .244/.311/.470 slashing line.
Santander has become a very reliable bat with room to grow from that. If the Tigers can add a reliable 30 home runs and 90 RBI to the offense, they need to.
Freeing up Vierling to work in a utility role would be a great option for this lineup's depth as well. He would be fine as the starting left fielder, but is much more valuable when moved around the lineup.
Signing Santander should be a priority if Detroit wants to avoid disappointing after the shocking postseason run they saw this year.