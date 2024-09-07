Detroit Tigers Predicted To Land High-Impact Outfielder in Free Agency
The Detroit Tigers are starting to become a team to keep a close eye on in the American League.
While it may be a long shot for them to come all the way back and get into the postseason, they have shown signs of being close to being a playoff team. With the right moves this winter, they could make their way back to the playoffs next year.
The Tigers could use more offense, something they should target during the offseason. They will need to look into the option of signing or trading for a big-time bat.
Bleacher Report has predicted that Detroit will end up landing one in free agency.
In their 2025 lineup projections, they had the Tigers signing current Los Angeles Dodgers' outfielder Teoscar Hernandez.
"The Tigers have a good enough foundation in place to aim for making a splash in free agency, and a proven run producer like Teoscar Hernandez could completely transform an offense that ranks 22nd in the majors with 4.19 runs per game."
He is exactly the kind of player Detroit needs to target.
During the 2024 season with the Dodgers, Hernandez has played in 138 games and has hit 28 home runs to go along with 87 RBI, while batting .266/.331/.488.
Adding Hernandez would be a huge step in the right direction for the Tigers' lineup.
Recently, the team was also connected as a possible suitor for Baltimore Orioles' impending star free agent outfielder Anthony Santander.
Either one of those talented players would bring the kind of offensive firepower that Detroit needs. If the Tigers can get one of them, they'll be a much more serious contender in 2025.
At 31 years old, Hernandez has been elite at the plate over the last four seasons. He has shown no signs of slowing down anytime soon.
Over the last few years, Detroit has rebuild the right way.
The franchise has a lot of young talent still coming up through the system and they have money to spend.
It's time to get aggressive and look to spend some of that this offseason.
Don't be surprised if they're one of the top suitors for Hernandez when free agency opens up this year. Santander is another name to watch very closely.