Detroit Tigers Linked to Star Impending Free Agent Slugger
The Detroit Tigers have made a strong late-season push. While they are still five games out of the American League Wild Card and are unlikely to get into the postseason this year, they have given themselves a chance to make an improbable run to get in.
Regardless of making the playoffs this season or not, the Tigers are headed in the right direction. They are clearly a team that has taken strides in their rebuild.
With a strong offseason, Detroit could very well be a sleeper contender next season.
Speaking of a strong offseason, the Tigers should look into acquiring a big bat or two. If they can beef up their lineup a bit, they're going to be even more dangerous in 2025.
One name that has come up as a potential target is Baltimore Orioles star slugger and impending free agent outfielder Anthony Santander.
Bleacher Report recently took a look at Santander's upcoming free agency. When it came to suggesting potential landing spots, they had Detroit listed among the options.
"The Detroit Tigers, Seattle Mariners, Washington Nationals, Mets and Giants all make sense as suitors for Santander, who should aim to top the five-year, $100 million Nick Castellanos signed with the Phillies before the 2022 season."
Obviously, the Tigers are going to have a lot of competition if they do choose to pursue Santander. But, they're one of the teams that has the money and need to get aggressive to try and land him.
Throughout the course of the 2024 MLB season so far, Santander has played in 132 games for the Orioles. He has hit 39 home runs to go along with 88 RBI, while batting .239/.306/.520.
Those numbers clearly show why a team like Detroit should go after him.
Santander would bring the kind of power to the lineup that the Tigers simply don't have right now. He's going to be 30 years old at the start of the 2025 season and will have plenty of top-notch baseball left ahead of him.
Outside of Santander, there are other options that Detroit could consider. They could even think about getting super aggressive and pursuing Juan Soto. With that being said, Santander is a much more realistic and attainable target.
Expect to hear a lot of rumors surrounding the Tigers heading into the offseason. There is a lot to be excited about moving forward and adding a big bat like Santander could take Detroit to the next level.