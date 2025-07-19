Tigers Seen As Best Landing Spot for Rockies Slugger at MLB Trade Deadline
As the Detroit Tigers prepare for the second half of the season with the best record in baseball, they know the job is nowhere near done.
A successful few months were certainly nice, but they have bigger goals in mind to achieve in the coming months.
The Tigers have cemented themselves as legitimate World Series contenders, and to remain amongst the best teams in baseball, they know that some work has to be done by the front office ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
One of the positions they are going to be actively seeking some help at is third base.
Detroit has one of the most prolific offenses in baseball despite a huge void at the hot corner throughout the year.
Former top prospect Jace Jung has not performed up to the standard the team was hoping for, failing to seize the opportunity and leading the Tigers to explore options outside of the organization.
There are a few veteran options who would fill the need Detroit has at third base, including Ryan McMahon of the Colorado Rockies.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report has named the Tigers as the best trade landing spot for the veteran slugger.
“McMahon is one of the most appealing change-of-scenery candidates on the market, and though with two years and $32 million left on his contract, the Rockies will need to add cash to facilitate a deal,” he wrote.
Throughout his career with the Rockies, McMahon has been a consistent source of power in the lineup, hitting 20+ home runs and 22+ doubles in five consecutive 162-game campaigns coming into 2025.
Thus far this year, he has 13 long balls and the same amount of doubles, providing steady production despite one major flaw existing in his game.
His strikeout rate is astronomical, going down 121 times on strikes in 377 plate appearances, which is the most in the National League.
Pacing the American League and MLB is current Detroit left fielder Riley Greene, who has struck out 125 times.
Going from the underwhelming Colorado lineup to a loaded Tigers squad could be exactly what helps McMahon get his numbers back on track, realizing the power potential with the change he made to his swing.
While the production at the plate might be slightly underwhelming, Detroit could at least count on him providing elite defense at the hot corner.
The potential for 20+ home runs and a great glove would present a major upgrade for the franchise, addressing third base for the foreseeable future.
