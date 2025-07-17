Tigers Mentioned as Trade Deadline Fit For Orioles Intriguing Gold Glove Winner
The Detroit Tigers may have struggled their way through the last several games of the first half of the year ahead of the All-Star break, but they are still very much in a strong position.
Even after losing four in a row for the first time all season, the Tigers still have the most wins in Major League Baseball and look like a threat to potentially win an American League pennant this season.
In order to put themselves in the best possible position to do that though, the next couple of weeks with the arrival of the trade deadline are going to be absolutely critical. The right moves being made at the deadline are so often the difference between being able to win a championship and having a devastating playoff exit.
Most of the rumors surrounding Detroit have been about them upgrading to the bullpen, and rightfully so. This is a team in desperate need of more high-leverage relievers as the runs continue to pile up once the starters are pulled.
Whether it's middle relievers or a true closer -- or even hopefully both -- remains to be seen, but the bullpen will be added to.
The need there has become so critical, though, that the possibility of adding a right-handed bat at third base has even started to become under-discussed; however, it still very much looms.
While discussing the deadline for the Tigers on the Days of Roar podcast, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press named an intriguing possibility for Detroit if they want to go after a not extremely flashy name in Baltimore Orioles former Gold Glove winner Ramon Urias.
"I think you put all the chips in," said of his opinion on the deadline strategy at third before naming a Urias if they don't go all in. "But do the Tigers go a different route? Maybe they go the Ramon Urias route, where you get a right-handed hitting infielder. He hits against left-handed pitchers. He’s an offensive upgrade from a guy like Andy Ibanez. Those are some not-so-big-boy names that maybe protect that long-term sustainability, but maybe you don’t offer you the best chance to win the World Series in 2025."
Urias' best season came during his Gold Glove campaign in 2022 in which he slashed .248/.305/.414 with 16 home runs and 51 RBI, posting a bWAR of 3.8 in just 118 games.
This year, he's slashing .241/.293/.360 with six home runs and 29 RBI while still providing beyond solid defense at the hot corner and has an ability to fill in at first or second as well.
The 31-year-old is not just a rental either, under team control for next season as well.
If the Tigers want to make an upgrade at one of their biggest weak spots without having to give up a ton and without the acquisition hitting the open market after the season, a trade with the Orioles for someone like Urias could prove to make a ton of sense.
