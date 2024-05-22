Home runs from Kepler and Correa lead Twins over Nationals
The Twins have won back-to-back games for the first time in 13 days, defeating the Nationals 3-2 Wednesday afternoon in the nation's capital.
After a home run party last night with four dingers in their 10-0 win, Max Kepler kept the party going with a 409-foot solo shot, putting the Twins up 1-0 in the second inning.
Minnesota had another solid performance from its starting pitcher, receiving 4.2 shutout innings from Simeon Woods Richardson. He allowed only three hits while striking out one batter.
Carlos Correa added the second run of the game at the top of the sixth thanks to a 399-foot homer, his fourth of the season.
Steven Okert was the first to relieve Woods Richardson, pitching 1.1 innings of flawless work. Then Kody Funderburk replaced him in the bottom of the seventh inning allowing two hits and the first earned run of the game, narrowing the Twins' lead to 2-1.
Ryan Jeffers drove in his 32nd run of the season in the ninth inning, extending the lead to 3-1. Jhoan Duran came in for the save attempt but allowed a home run on the first batter he faced. He quickly settled in and closed out the game, earning his fourth save of the season.
They will have an off day tomorrow, then host the Rangers at 6:10 p.m. local time Friday, kicking off a three-game series at Target Field.