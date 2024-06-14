Carlos Correa gives fitting celebration on 'Prince Night' at Target Field
At one point, the Twins had a fishing vest they used to celebrate home runs.
But Carlos Correa put on a different kind of jacket following his two-run home run during the sixth inning of Thursday night's game against the Oakland Athletics, one that was perfectly fitting for the team's "Prince Night" at Target Field in Minneapolis. It was a nice tribute to the Minnesota icon.
As Correa got back to the dugout, he put on a Prince-themed jacket, was handed a blowup guitar and strummed a few notes with a big smile across his face as his two-run shot put the Twins up 6-2.
That ended up being the final score as the Twins beat the Athletics in their series opener.
The two-run homer and the Prince-themed Target Field weren't the only things Correa had to be happy about. Correa went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs score in all in the victory. He also drove in the go-ahead run in a game that was tied at 2-2 after two innings. Pretty impressive day.
And it's even more impressive considering it came a day after Correa set a career high with a five-hit game in Wednesday's victory over the Colorado Rockies. Correa went 5 for 6 in that one with an RBI.
It's been an incredible run from Correa, and it was certainly a fitting celebration Thursday night.