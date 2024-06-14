Overrated? Carlos Correa insanely hot since poll results were unveiled
Is it any coincidence that Carlos Correa has gotten absurdly hot as a hitter just as an anonymous player poll identified him as one of the most overrated players in Major League Baseball?
Maybe Correa is unaware of the poll, but the Twins shortstop is 18-for-33 with two homers and nine RBIs his past eight games, an insanely-hot stretch that has provided big boosts to his batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage and OPS.
Correa through...
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
June 5
.247
.320
.422
.742
June 13
.299
.363
.481
.844
Correa's hot stretch started four days before the poll results were made public, but since they were on Monday, Correa has taken his game to another level, going 11-for-17 (.647) in four games, including a five-hit game against the Rockies on Wednesday and three more hits against the A's on Thursday.
As for the overrated results, it only deserves a little bit of attention because The Athletic polled 100 anonymous players and only 59 answered the question about which player is most overrated. Correa received 6.7% of the vote to come in third, which means only four of 59 respondents picked him.
Either way, Correa is just glad the hottest stretch of his career is happening in a Twins uniform.
"I’m glad it’s here with the Minnesota Twins," Correa said Thursday. "Ever since I got here, they made me feel like I’m one of their own. I feel part of this big family already. I’m going to be here for a long time. It just feels right."