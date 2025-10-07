Torii Hunter 'could be in the mix' for manager job in Minnesota
Torii Hunter is the latest former Twins All-Star to be linked in the search for Minnesota's next manager.
According to The Athletic's Brittany Ghiroli, Hunter "could be in the mix" for the Twins gig after the team fired Rocco Baldelli following a 70-92 season. A special assistant with Angels since 2024, a role he held with the Twins from 2019 to 2023, Hunter is in the mix to take over the Los Angeles Angels' job as well. He interviewed for the Angels job in 2023 before Ron Washington got the gig.
Hunter has been a popular candidate for the opening in Minnesota. Former Twin Trevor Plouffe put the idea out on his social media feed after the Twins fired Baldelli, saying, "Torii Hunter or Justin Morneau are the only right answers."
Hunter, 50, has recently made it known he's interested in managing in the majors someday. In August, he told the Orange County Register, "If the opportunity presents itself, I think that’s something I would definitely look into, a hard consideration."
One of the most beloved players in franchise history, Hunter spent 12 years in a Twins uniform (1997-2007, 2015). He also played five seasons for the Angels (2008-2012) and two seasons for the Tigers (2013-2014) during his career.
Hunter was named to the All-Star game twice during his Twins career (2002, 2007) and earned seven of his nine Gold Glove awards (2001-2007) while with Minnesota. He was inducted into the Twins Hall of Fame in 2016.
Not the only former Twins All-Star in the running
As was reported on Monday, according to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, former Twins catcher Kurt Suzuki is a "potential candidate" for the Twins vacancy as well.
Suzuki is also a special advisor in the Angels' front office and has reportedly interviewed for the Giants managerial opening. The 42-year-old played 12 seasons in the majors, including three in Minnesota. He earned his only All-Star nod in 2014 during his first year in a Twins uniform.
Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey has said that the next manager has to have "the ability to work both with veteran guys who have been there before and young players who are going to continue to develop."
So far, only one of the eight managerial openings has been filled, with the Texas Rangers hiring Skip Schumaker to replace Bruce Bochy.