Torii Hunter wants to manage — and the Twins should let him
If the Minnesota Twins want to reinvigorate an apathetic fan base, hiring Torii Hunter or Justin Morneau as the next manager is one way to do it.
Hunter nor Morneau have managed at the minor league or MLB level. Heck, we're not sure they've ever coached Little League. But their former Twins teammate, Trevor Plouffe, thinks they'd be good fits on the bench in Minnesota following the Twins' decision to fire Rocco Baldelli on Monday.
"Torii Hunter or Justin Morneau are the only right answers," Plouffe posted on X.
If Hunter is a realistic option, the Twins might need to hurry if they don't want to lose him to the Los Angeles Angels, who might be on the verge of moving on from manager Ron Washington and acting manager Ray Montgomery.
Hunter was in an Angels uniform as a special assistant for the Angels' final homestand of the season last week. That raised eyebrows because he had recently expressed interest in becoming a manager.
“If the opportunity presents itself, I think that’s something I would definitely look into, a hard consideration,” Hunter told the Orange County Register.
Hunter also interviewed for the Angels managerial job in 2023 but wasn't hired. Another name the Angels might be monitoring if Washington or Montgomery don't return next season is Albert Pujols, who has put it on record that he thinks he's ready for an MLB manager job after managing in the Domican Winter League. Plus, he's set to manage the Dominican Republic during the 2026 World Baseball Classic.
Hunter played 19 seasons in the majors, including 12 years with the Twins (1997-2007, 2015). He also played five seasons with the Angels (2008-2012) and two years with the Tigers (2013-2014).
Hunter was a special assistant with the Twins from 2016 to 2023. He joined the Angels in the same role in 2024. The 50-year-old is in the Minnesota Twins Hall of Fame and he's one of the most beloved players in franchise history. If he thinks he's ready for the gig, the Twins would be wise to give him an interview.
Morneau is also among the beloved former Twins. He's currently a special assistant to the front office and works in the Twins TV booth. According to the Twins, Morneau's responsibilities as a special assistant include "helping position player development by focusing on transition programs and teaching an understanding of major league expectations, environment and culture."
"He also serves as a resource for players and coaches in the mental and fundamental aspects of the game," his Twins bio reads. "In his role as Special Assistant, Morneau participates in instructional programs and visits all minor league affiliates throughout the season. He works alongside the Baseball Operations staff and uniformed personnel to ensure development in players’ understanding of culture, talent evaluation and organizational vision."
It's not clear if Morneau has interest in being a manager, but being mentioned by Plouffe is a pretty good indicator that he'd be intrigued by the opportunity.