Report: Former Twins All-Star is a potential manager candidate in Minnesota
Former Twins catcher Kurt Suzuki is reportedly in the running for the Twins' vacant managerial job, according to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle.
Suzuki, 42, currently operates as a special advisor in the Los Angeles Angels' front office. He is reportedly in the running for the open San Francisco Giants manager job, as well as Minnesota's. The Angels are another team with a vacancy. Suzuki has never held a manager job since retiring following the 2022 season.
During his 16-year Major League career, Suzuki played for the A's, Nationals, Twins, Braves, and Angels. He was named to his only All-Star game in 2014, which was his first of three seasons in Minnesota. He slashed .288/.345/.383 with three home runs and 61 RBI in 2014.
Minnesota is looking for a replacement for Rocco Baldelli, who the organization fired following a disastrous 70-92 season. In seven seasons as Twins manager, Baldelli had a 527-505 record, leading the Twins to the postseason three times (but not since 2023).
Interestingly, Baldelli is in the running for the Giants' managerial opening, according to Slusser. San Francisco recently fired Bob Melvin after two seasons.
Elsewhere, KSTP's Darren Wolfson reported on Sunday that the Twins had "feelers" out to potential candidates, including one candidate with "prior MLB managing experience." Wolfson noted it was still too early to be determined if an interview would occur with that candidate, as both sides were still "weighing" the opportunity.
The Twins front office is also doing homework on "at least 1 college coach (and) others (with) no previous MLB managing experience," added Wolfson.
We should learn more and more about the Twins' search in the coming weeks. There were eight managerial openings after the conclusion of the season, and only one has been filled so far, with the Texas Rangers hiring Skip Schumaker.