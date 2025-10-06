Inside The Twins

Report: Former Twins All-Star is a potential manager candidate in Minnesota

The Twins are looking for a new manager after firing Rocco Baldelli following a 70-92 season.

Jonathan Harrison

Sep 14, 2016; Detroit, MI, USA; Minnesota Twins catcher Kurt Suzuki (8) receives congratulations from teammates after he hits a three run home run in the fourth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Former Twins catcher Kurt Suzuki is reportedly in the running for the Twins' vacant managerial job, according to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Suzuki, 42, currently operates as a special advisor in the Los Angeles Angels' front office. He is reportedly in the running for the open San Francisco Giants manager job, as well as Minnesota's. The Angels are another team with a vacancy. Suzuki has never held a manager job since retiring following the 2022 season.

During his 16-year Major League career, Suzuki played for the A's, Nationals, Twins, Braves, and Angels. He was named to his only All-Star game in 2014, which was his first of three seasons in Minnesota. He slashed .288/.345/.383 with three home runs and 61 RBI in 2014.

Minnesota is looking for a replacement for Rocco Baldelli, who the organization fired following a disastrous 70-92 season. In seven seasons as Twins manager, Baldelli had a 527-505 record, leading the Twins to the postseason three times (but not since 2023).

Interestingly, Baldelli is in the running for the Giants' managerial opening, according to Slusser. San Francisco recently fired Bob Melvin after two seasons.

Elsewhere, KSTP's Darren Wolfson reported on Sunday that the Twins had "feelers" out to potential candidates, including one candidate with "prior MLB managing experience." Wolfson noted it was still too early to be determined if an interview would occur with that candidate, as both sides were still "weighing" the opportunity.

The Twins front office is also doing homework on "at least 1 college coach (and) others (with) no previous MLB managing experience," added Wolfson.

We should learn more and more about the Twins' search in the coming weeks. There were eight managerial openings after the conclusion of the season, and only one has been filled so far, with the Texas Rangers hiring Skip Schumaker.

Jonathan Harrison is a Minnesota-based sports writer and radio host who contributes to Bring Me The News and Sports Illustrated's On SI network. Primarily serving as video host and editor for Bring Me The News, Jonathan also covers the Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves and Gophers. He can also be heard on 1500 ESPN in the Twin Cities during the MLS season, where he serves as host and analyst for Minnesota United radio broadcasts.

