Game Day Preview: Cubs Host White Sox In Crosstown Classic
CHICAGO – The Crosstown Classic begins Friday afternoon at Wrigley Field as the Cubs host the White Sox.
The teams have had contrasting levels of success this season, with Cubs in first place in the NL Central and the White Sox in last place in the AL Central. But both have two talented and young starting pitchers taking the mound in the series opener.
Right-hander Shane Smith has been the White Sox best starter this season, posting a 2.08 ERA in 43.1 innings. The Cubs recently called up top pitching prospect Cade Horton, and he'll make his first MLB start on Friday. Horton pitched four innings out of the bullpen on Saturday against the Mets, allowing three earned runs and four hits while striking out five batters in four innings.
"I think heading into a series like this, you feel the energy in the city of Chicago," White Sox general manager Chris Getz said pregame. "It’s a big moment and fans certainly come alive for a series like this, and you want to show well. It’s a team that is a rival of ours. So, being both a player and now a front office member, there’s no reason to stop. We want to beat these guys. We want to be better than the Cubs. This is an opportunity this year to take them on."
How to watch White Sox vs. Cubs
- Who: Chicago White Sox (14-30) vs. Chicago Cubs (25-19)
- When: Friday, May 16 at 1:20 p.m. CT
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Ill.
- TV: Chicago Sports Network (CHSN). For more information on how to watch CHSN, CLICK HERE.
- Radio: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM
- Weather: At 1 p.m. in Chicago, the forecast is 83 degrees and partly cloudy with a 15% chance of rain and south winds at 21 mph. There's a 15% chance of rain at 2 and 3 p.m., according to weather.com.
Lineups
White Sox
- Chase Meidroth, SS
- Matt Thaiss, C
- Luis Robert Jr., CF
- Miguel Vargas, 3B
- Joshua Palacios, RF
- Andrew Vaughn, 1B
- Edgar Quero, DH
- Josh Rojas, 2B
- Brooks Baldwin, LF
Cubs
- Pete Crow-Armstrong, CF
- Kyle Tucker, RF
- Seiya Suzuki, LF
- Michael Busch, 1B
- Carson Kelly, C
- Dansby Swanson, SS
- Moises Ballesteros, DH
- Nico Hoerner, 2B
- Jon Berti, 3B
Roster news
- White Sox general manager Chris Getz provided an update on Mike Tauchman, Austin Slater, Korey Lee and Andrew Benintendi, who are on the injured list. "They are doing really well. Whether it be Slater, Tauchman, Lee, they have been in Charlotte. They are pretty close to being ready to go. Then Beni at some point next week, we’ll start, we’ll make a decision on sending him on a rehab or implement him back into the lineup here. So, we brought in a handful of those guys to help stabilize this team. So we look forward to bringing those guys.
- The White Sox announced four roster moves prior to Friday's game. They acquired right-handed pitcher Miguel Castro in a trade with the Houston Astors for international signing bonus pool money; added infielder Vinny Capra to the 26-man roster after claiming him off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers; optioned left-handed pitcher Jared Shuster to Triple-A Charlotte; and designated infielder Jake Amaya for assignment.
- After being designated for assignment by the White Sox on Monday, Gage Workman cleared waivers and has been returned to the Detroit Tigers.
Managers
- Will Venable, White Sox: Venable, 42, is in his first season with the White Sox and first year as an MLB manager. He was previously an associate manager for the Texas Rangers from 2023-24 and on the coaching staffs for the Boston Red Sox from 2021-22 and Chicago Cubs from 2018-20. An outfielder during his playing days, Venable began his career with the San Diego Padres from 2008-15 and later played for the Texas Rangers in 2015 and Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016. He had a .249 batting average in 967 career games. Venable graduated from Princeton University, where he played baseball and basketball.
- Craig Counsell, Cubs: Counsell, 54, is in his second season with the Cubs after going 83-79 in 2024, finishing third in the NL Central and missing the playoffs. He spent the previous nine seasons as the Milwaukee Brewers manager, going 707-625 with five playoff appearances, three NL Central titles and one trip to the NLCS in 2018. Counsell played for seven MLB teams from 1995-2011, helping the Marlins win the 1997 World Series and the Diamondbacks win the 2001 World Series.
